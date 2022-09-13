CGI introduces Sunflower® Work Management solution

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal agencies seek to achieve full asset life cycle management in real-time, CGI Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), is pleased to introduce Sunflower Work Management, a human-centered software solution designed to provide federal civilian professionals complete visibility of their projects and assets. Part of the Sunflower Solutions portfolio, the Sunflower Work Management platform is a standalone product that offers cloud-based and mobile access, configurable businesses processes and full integration with CGI's Momentum® and Sunflower products.

As the latest addition to CGI's portfolio of enterprise business management applications, Sunflower Work Management promotes effective management and operational insights into critical business process by using dashboards, metrics and reports. It also enables management of customizable work processes for asset maintenance, inspections, shipping, and aligns organizations with ISO 55000, which sets the international standard for asset management.

"We're thrilled to offer this product to our customers," said John B. Owens II, CGI Federal Senior Vice-President and Enterprise Solutions Group leader. "Sunflower Work Management enables clients to manage complex business processes, ensuring that assets are maintained, available for use and deployed quickly for mission-critical situations."

The Sunflower suite provides software tools and business solutions to enable organizations to realize maximum value from their assets. The integrated web-based software suite tracks physical, financial and operational accountability for all assets from acquisition through disposal. It also addresses local and global asset management challenges for federal agencies, commercial organizations, universities, research laboratories and state and local governments.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2021 reported revenue of $12.13 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

