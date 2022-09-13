Distinguished Programs Introduces New $15M Limit Option in Express Hotel Umbrella Program

Insurance program manager provides hotel umbrella coverage of up to $105M in limits through Online Portal

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the addition of a $15M limit option to its Express Hotel Umbrella insurance program. The program offers broad coverages including General Liability, Liquor Liability and Auto Liability with limits up to $105M. This program caters to well-maintained select-service and midscale hotels.

"The new $15M limit offering is an attractive option for brokers who need to satisfy their client's franchise agreement without compromising on coverage and price," said Rhana Zuehlke, Vice President and Product Manager of the Express Hotel Umbrella at Distinguished. "Brokers will also appreciate our easy submission process through the Distinguished Online Portal. It allows more flexibility for brokers to submit on their own time without office hour restrictions."

The Distinguished Express Hotel Umbrella program is available nationwide and backed by all admitted A-rated carriers. Key coverages in the program include Broad Form Named Insured coverage; Assault and Battery; no exclusion for Legionella; Abuse & Molestation follow form; and Limits of Liability apply on a per location basis (following underlying).

"The great thing about our Hotel Insurance products is the range of limit options available to brokers," noted Elizabeth Babington, Senior Vice President and Umbrella Programs Leader at Distinguished. "Our Express Hotel Umbrella boasts limits up to $105M and we can offer more through our high-limit Hotel Umbrella insurance product (up to $170M)."

Brokers can submit business for the Express Hotel Umbrella program by visiting the Distinguished website.

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

