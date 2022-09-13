NewStore Customers Can Now Accept Contactless Payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone

Burton, GANNI, Outdoor Voices, and Vince are among the first NewStore customers to deploy the contactless payment capability, which will enable them to run their stores solely on iPhone – no additional hardware needed

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available for all its U.S. customers. The new feature is offered through the NewStore Associate App, which includes mobile POS , endless aisle , clienteling , and inventory management . With Tap to Pay on iPhone, NewStore customers can accept all types of in-person, contactless payments with just an iPhone. Select Burton, GANNI, Outdoor Voices, and Vince locations are some of the first NewStore-enabled retailers in the world to roll out the payment capability, providing a faster, more secure, and convenient checkout experience for both store associates and customers.

"We were excited to hear that NewStore can natively offer Tap to Pay on iPhone this quickly. We recently rolled it out at one of our pop-ups, and it was incredibly easy to set up," said Kevin Harwood, Vice President of Technology, Outdoor Voices. "The payment experience was also far more convenient than a traditional credit card transaction. We look forward to using it at other pop-ups and in our stores."

Based on NewStore customer data, the feature has already emerged as a preferred payment method, with 50% of credit card transactions across all live stores occurring via Tap to Pay on iPhone.

"The biggest benefit of Tap to Pay on iPhone for us comes down to the impact it has on checkout speed," said Brian McAllister, Director of Global Operations, Consumer Direct, Burton. "Our store guides have been able to shorten the payment processing time by as much as 30%. Those seconds add up during peak hours, and the time saved allows our guides to better serve customers and take care of other important tasks."

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available to NewStore customers in the U.S. that use Adyen as their payment service provider. The service requires brands to use iPhone XS, or newer devices, with iOS 15.5 or later. Eligible retailers can now accept contactless payments — from physical debit and credit cards, to Apple Pay and other digital wallets — through the NewStore Associate App. Until now, associates would have to carry a wireless credit card reader in addition to an iPhone to complete transactions. These devices are prone to Wi-Fi connectivity and battery issues, which can lead to unhappy customers and lost sales. With the NewStore mobile POS and Tap to Pay on iPhone, store employees are able to seamlessly and securely use their iPhone to accept contactless payments wherever they are doing business.

"Our vision has always been to allow brands to run their stores solely on iPhone, eliminating the need for traditional POS technology, which can be clunky, expensive, and not always user-friendly," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "The NewStore platform was built around enabling seamless payments from the start, and Tap to Pay on iPhone allows us to offer an even more convenient and secure contactless payment experience for our customers."

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, NewStore customers can also benefit from a payment solution with built-in privacy and security features. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device or its servers. Brands can rest assured that their business and customer data is private and secure.

NewStore is in the process of rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhone to its remaining, eligible U.S. customers who wish to implement the feature.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

