Open XR Forum to Host Symposium on Future of Coherent Pluggables at ECOC 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that it will host a Symposium on September 20 at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC). The Symposium will be held in the MCH Meeting Room, Foyer, South Section of the City Lounge at the Messe Basel in Basel, Switzerland, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CEST. Member representatives from global network operators and network solutions providers will address innovations in coherent pluggables, including network use cases for XR optics from BT, TIM and Telefónica.

The Symposium will also include presentations on XR optics proof-of-concept demonstration projects, validating the benefits of routable, coherent Nyquist sub-carrier technology in point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections over disaggregated line systems. In addition, during the Symposium, members will discuss the XR optics specifications roadmap, including the recently released Open XR Network Management Architecture Specification.

XR optics technology is bringing a new level of intelligence into networks, and the integration enables total cost-of-ownership reductions that can reach 70%. This makes it easier for deployment across many different scenarios.

"The Open XR Forum is committed to accelerating the deployment of pluggable coherent optics into optical networks worldwide," said David Welch, Infinera Co-Founder. "This Symposium will provide a valuable opportunity for Forum members to share their expertise and vision with the broader industry community."

Open XR Forum Symposium member speakers include:

Norman Swenson , Open XR Forum Technical Advisor, Infinera

Andrew Lord , Senior Manager, Optical Networks Research, BT

Moran Roth , Director, Product Management, Juniper Networks

Emilio Riccardi , Senior Researcher, IP, Transport and Core Innovation, TIM

Oscar Gonzalez de Dios , SDN Lead of the iFUSION, Telefónica GCTO

Dave Welch , Co-Founder, Infinera

David Piehler , Distinguished Engineer- Optics, Dell Technologies

Edward James Echeverry , Head of Planning and Engineering of Transport Network, Telefónica Colombia

For more information about the Open XR Forum Symposium at ECOC, please visit www.openxrforum.org.

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members collaborate to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org.

