Alithya announces directors' election results

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 70,172,516 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,171,616 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 89.26% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 18, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at ten the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All ten director nominees proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 18, 2022 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for (%) Votes withheld (%) Dana Ades-Landy 99.89 % 0.11 % André P. Brosseau 99.88 % 0.12 % Robert Comeau 99.89 % 0.11 % Mélissa Gilbert 99.89 % 0.11 % Lucie Martel 98.40 % 1.60 % Paul Raymond 99.88 % 0.12 % James B. Renacci 99.88 % 0.12 % Ghyslain Rivard 96.41 % 3.59 % C. Lee Thomas 99.89 % 0.11 % Pierre Turcotte 97.91 % 2.09 %

Virtual Meeting and Webcast

In the context of the ongoing pandemic, Alithya held the Meeting virtually again this year out of concern for the safety of its shareholders, employees, directors and other Meeting attendees.

An audio webcast will be available shortly after the Meeting in the Investors section of Alithya's website.

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of approximately 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application modernisation services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

