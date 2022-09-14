Lear to Supply Electrification Technologies for GM's Ultium Battery Platform

Intercell Connect Boards, Battery Disconnect Units Enhance EV Performance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, announced it has been selected by General Motors Co. to supply key electrification technologies for the automaker's Ultium global electric vehicle platform.

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have been selected to provide technologies to support GM's vision for a zero-emissions future," said Ray Scott, Lear's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Lear's unique electrification engineering knowledge and molding and precision stamping capabilities, combined with our strategically located manufacturing facilities, perfectly positioned Lear to win this new business, which includes the largest award to date for our Connection Systems business."

The technologies Lear will provide include:

Battery Disconnect Units (BDU) - BDUs are the primary interface between the battery pack and the vehicle's electrical system. Lear's patent-holding and PACE Award-winning BDU has first-to-market thermal management innovations that enable vehicles to charge faster and drive farther.

Intercell Connect Boards (ICB) - ICBs are the electrical and mechanical frames that hold together multiple individual battery cells to form an integrated battery module.

Wire Harnesses – Wire harnesses provide electric voltage and distribute power safely and efficiently throughout the vehicle.

Lear's decades of experience with electric vehicle architectures, precision metal stampings, and connection systems, along with the overmolding capabilities obtained through the 2021 acquisition of M&N Plastics, provide the expertise required to engineer and produce complex parts for the Ultium program.

Scott continued, "This award is a reflection of our focus on, and commitment to, using Lear's full range of in-house capabilities to develop cutting-edge innovations to meet our customers' needs."

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lear Corporation