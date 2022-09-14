WHITE PAPER REPORT: Electric Vehicle Success Requires Strong Ecosystem

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio , the state's private nonprofit economic development corporation, today announced the release of a new white paper titled, "Maximize Your Electric Vehicle Investment in Ohio." The report explains why automotive companies are setting their sights on Ohio when pivoting their businesses to meet the high demand for electric vehicles; a developing trend that has included the likes of Ford Motor Company and Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution.

The white paper offers an in-depth analysis of current problems plaguing this industry while highlighting the resources and opportunities across Ohio for new-age innovations in automotive manufacturing.

The auto supply chain focused on electric vehicle production in Ohio is increasing. Evolving consumer demands fuel the industry's change, including the ongoing angst from fluctuating gasoline prices and the desire to lower carbon footprints and vehicle emissions. According to the report, numerous issues facing the automotive industry are causing roadblocks to future change. These include:

Supply Chain : the industry-disrupting shift towards electrification has compounded the existing supply chain problems facing nearly every industry today;

Talent : new manufacturing requires an evolution in the workforce that will need to be driven by post-secondary education, including colleges, trade schools, and manufacturing training programs;

Existing Infrastructure : traditional automotive manufacturing still needs support even while ramping up capacity for electric vehicles;

R&D : funding is needed for research and development that will drive the future of transportation, such as advanced mobility; and

Economy: Economic headwinds and inflation continue to create challenges for consumers and businesses.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a generational shift toward more electric vehicle and battery production, and Ohio is ideally positioned to seize this extraordinary opportunity," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "Ohio has logistics infrastructure, manufacturing talent, a rapidly growing technology sector, and more to attract future investment to be a global leader in this evolving space as demand for more electric vehicles continues to rise."

Ohio has a legacy of automotive manufacturing. As the top producer of engines, and number two of transmissions in the U.S., industry leaders are looking to Ohio for its wide breadth of talent and expertise while they invest in the future of the auto industry. The automotive sector experienced continued growth last year in Ohio, including more than 30 projects, with 1,500 jobs and $353 million in capital investment committed, according to JobsOhio's 2021 Annual Report and Strategic Plan.

In June 2022, Ford Motor Company announced it was investing $1.5 billion into Lorain County at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to fund the assembly of an all-new commercial electric vehicle (EV) and create 1,800 new hourly jobs. And Foresee Power, a global expert in smart battery systems, announced in June 2022 that it selected Hilliard, Ohio, located in the Columbus Region, to establish its North American headquarters and Gigafactory - making Ohio the site for its first U.S. battery systems manufacturing facility. Other recent investments include Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution in Lordstown, creating one of North America's largest battery manufacturing operations. Ultium is preparing for full-scale production as it hires 1,100 advanced automotive manufacturing workers and invests $2.3 billion of capital.

Another must-have for future-focused automotive manufacturers is access to the innovations happening in mobility. The paper highlights Ohio's various programs and research centers to support the designing, testing, and manufacturing of advanced mobility. These include:

Accelerate Ohio : First announced in April 2022 , AccelerateOhio seeks to leverage Ohio's unique position as an air and ground mobility leader. It is a collaborative effort between the state of Ohio , JobsOhio, and 15 public and private organizations to create an innovation ecosystem for the advanced mobility sector – including automotive, aviation, aerospace, and military industries. : First announced inseeks to leverageunique position as an air and ground mobility leader. It is a collaborative effort between the state of, JobsOhio, and 15 public and private organizations to create an innovation ecosystem for the advanced mobility sector – including automotive, aviation, aerospace, and military industries.

Transportation Research Center : Transportation Research Center Inc. is North America's most advanced, independent mobility testing and research facility, with 4,500 acres of road courses and a 54-acre SMARTCenter for automated and connected vehicles. In a March 2022 economic impact study, TRC was credited with contributing $127 million to the state's economy annually.

DriveOhio: As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), DriveOhio connects public infrastructure with advanced mobility technology developers to create a smart, safe transportation system. In addition to fostering mobility advancement, DriveOhio works to ensure Ohio's regulatory environment and public policies are conducive to further technology development and adoption.

In February 2022, the " Ohio Battery Supply Chain Opportunities " report highlighted Ohio's unique positioning to become an industry leader and hub for advanced technologies that can reduce emissions and innovate the automotive industry for decades. The "Ohio Battery Supply Chain Opportunities" report was co-sponsored by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and JobsOhio and authored by expert consulting firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

About JobsOhio:

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership , and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

