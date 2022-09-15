BLINK by Chubb Launches Blink Paycheck, Sick Pay Insurance Protection to Help Keep Life on Track

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlinkSM by Chubb® announced today the launch of Blink Paycheck, a new income protection insurance product that can help keep consumers' lives on track when they are sick or injured and unable to work.

Blink is a suite of Chubb-backed consumer insurance products that the company's affinity and digital broker partners offer to their customers, enhancing and enabling their own products and services with relevant offerings that deepen customer relationships and loyalty. Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer.

Currently available in 37 states, Blink Paycheck provides benefits of up to $2,500 per month if a person cannot work due to an injury or illness and is under a doctor's care.

"The nature of work shifted dramatically during the pandemic, with significant growth of the gig economy and many freelancers working without employer-sponsored benefits," said Leslie Marshall, Senior Vice President, Head of Blink by Chubb. "Blink Paycheck can provide gig marketplaces with a much-needed income protection safety net for their providers and independent workers in the event they are sick or hurt and can't work."

Blink market research found that for many self-employed workers, insurance isn't just about protecting themselves, it's also about providing for their family. Blink Paycheck provides freelancers and gig workers with peace of mind that they'll have benefits that can be used to continue to meet their financial responsibilities like rent, car loans and monthly groceries if they are unable to work because of sickness or injury. One of the main benefits of income protection is the customer is in charge of how they spend their benefit.

Through the use of application programming interface (API) integration, gig economy platforms, affinity partners and digital brokers can quickly and easily embed Blink Paycheck income protection as well as Blink Cyber directly into their digital environment, providing added value to workers and digitally savvy consumers with straightforward terms of insurance coverage.

For more information about adding Blink Paycheck or Blink Cyber to your company's core products and services, or to get a quote for Blink cyber protection, visit www.blinkinsured.com or email partners@blinkinsured.com (currently not available in all states).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Blink Paycheck is underwritten by Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company.

