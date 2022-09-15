InventHelp Inventor Develops Easily Transportable Marine Vessel for RV's (TST-447)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient, affordable way to enjoy time out on any river or lake, enjoying many, if not all, of the conveniences of a houseboat via the capabilities, conveniences and familiarities of your own travel trailer or motor home," said an inventor, from Sahuarita, Ariz., "so I invented the Transportable RV Houseboat. My design would allow you to easily convert your RV into a houseboat, as well as transport it to multiple bodies of water."

The invention provides a safe, stable, effective way to transport a travel trailer or motor home on water. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase a separate houseboat, as well as the restriction to a single body of water inherent to a houseboat. Also, its motorized capabilities add fun and entertainment on the water. The invention features a safe, user-friendly and cost-effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boating enthusiasts who love camping and own travel trailers or motor homes, marina owners and operators, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TST-447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

