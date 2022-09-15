The Nelson Family Life Foundation to Sell 100 Authentic African Sculptures in Second Year of "Sculpting the Future" Initiative

Sculptures are available for purchase online and displayed across Kalahari Resorts' four locations with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting communities in Africa

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nelson Family Life Foundation, established by the Nelson family, owners of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, announced the second annual Sculpting the Future, an authentic African art sale that supports artists in Africa and raises money for The Water Colors Life Project, an initiative that brings fresh, clean water to communities in Africa.

In 2021, Todd Nelson and family responded to an opportunity to support a community of sculpting artists living just outside the capital city of Harare, Zimbabwe. Many of these artists have art displayed in galleries all over the world. However, Zimbabwean sculptors rely heavily on tourism and visiting art buyers to earn a living.

When COVID-19 struck, it hit Zimbabwe's economy hard and Zimbabweans faced extremely difficult times. To help showcase their work to new audiences, the Nelson Family Life Foundation commissioned 100 artists from Harare, Zimbabwe, to interpret the word "love" in a sculpture. These original sculptures were then displayed and auctioned at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, with all proceeds benefiting nonprofit charitable organizations.

"Sculpting the Future aligns with our foundation's mission of improving the lives of individuals in the communities we serve through health and education initiatives," said Travis Nelson, co-founder of the Nelson Family Life Foundation and President of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "The inspiration of our authentically African-themed resorts started with a trip to the beautiful continent of Africa. We are thrilled to be able to showcase these amazingly talented artists."

To date, Kalahari has invested more than $5.5 million to support African artists and craftsman through the purchase of art, textiles and more. Many of these items are showcased throughout the four Kalahari resorts.

This year, the Nelson Family Life Foundation wanted to expand the Sculpting the Future campaign by displaying a variety of sculptures at all four Kalahari Resort locations. These authentically hand carved sculptures direct from Africa are available for purchase online, with 100 percent of the sales being donated directly to support The Water Colors Life Project – a new initiative of the Nelson Family Life Foundation that brings fresh, clean water to communities in Africa.

To purchase one of these unique sculptures and support African artists, visit www.sculptingthefuture.org, or see the sculptures on display at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Mountains, PA, Round Rock, TX, Sandusky, OH, or Wisconsin Dells, WI. Click here for images (CREDIT: Nelson Family Life Foundation).

About the Nelson Family Life Foundation

Established in 2014, the Nelson Family Life Foundation has committed itself to improving the lives of individuals in the communities it serves through health and education initiatives. The foundation was envisioned as an extension of the Nelson Family, shaped with a vision of doing wonderful things. The foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities that improve the lives of those in need, those who strive to be better, and those caring individuals who share in our passion and dedication in making the world a better place. With trusted community partners, the Nelson Family Life Foundation works closely to support initiatives and projects that will make a lasting and meaningful impact. For more information about the Nelson Family Life Foundation, please visit nelsonfamilylifefoundation.org.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For information, visit KalahariResorts.com.

