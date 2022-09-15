Office Pod Manufacturer SnapCab Looks Toward Expansion

KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SnapCab announced a plan to expand their Kingston, Ontario manufacturing facility, prompting a visit from Bryan Paterson, the mayor of Kingston. Paterson toured the building with CEO and Founder Glenn Bostock, learning about the company's history, culture, and systems.

To meet the increased demand for safe, private workspaces from employees returning to work after the pandemic, Bostock is looking toward the future by planning an expansion of the Canadian facility. The project will be undertaken in a phased approach. The company has chosen a builder to work on Phase 1, which is the site plan application process. An additional 18,000 square feet is projected to be built adjacent to the existing 36,000 square-foot building.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Bostock and his employees were concerned about business coming to a halt. But they redirected their energies to developing products that would be of service during a pandemic: office pods with the proper air filtration, pods with a window divider and separate air flow for face-to-face meetings, and solo pods to facilitate working from home. They also innovated a medical triage pod, the SnapCab Care . The first of its kind was installed in Kingston's Covid Assessment Centre, providing privacy and a focused space in a large open room.

Bostock started the company in Southeastern Pennsylvania 39 years ago, making elevator interior paneling. Over the years he grew the company by innovating a remodeling system with interlocking panels, reducing install times to one day, and by adopting lean manufacturing methods. In a major leveling up, he extended the interlocking panel concept and lean principles to wall paneling and office pod kits. SnapCab maintains a large facility in Warrington, Pennsylvania with 80 employees. In 2014 they opened a second facility in Kingston dedicated to manufacturing a variety of workspace products. They continue to focus on lean systems, innovation, and meeting needs. Over the years, SnapCab has received continuous support from local agencies such as the Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO), as well as others. This support has been key in connecting SnapCab with information and networking opportunities. The company has seen huge growth since 2018. The Kingston location currently employs 43 people.

SnapCab was recently recognized for their innovative designs with HiP honoree awards for both the Meet 2 and the Work in the Workspace Pods & Wall Systems category at Chicago's NeoCon ®, the world's top commercial interior design event. At the event, SnapCab launched a new dedicated video-conferencing office pod called the Link , which enhances video-conferencing from the home or office.

About SnapCab

Since 1983, SnapCab has been a leader in developing workspace privacy solutions and elevator cab interiors that are flexible, high quality and safe to use in a variety of environments. SnapCab Workspace offers a flexible kit of parts that is designed with a customizable frame, panels, finishes, colors, furniture, accessories and more. These isolated pods for the open office are moveable, simple to clean and can be combined with the SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace.

