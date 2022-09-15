Pendo Draws 1,000 Attendees to Sixth Annual Pendomonium Festival, Unveils New Product Enhancements to Help Companies Drive Efficient Growth

Keynote challenge attendees to think long term about the implications of digital acceleration as they build and launch products

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the most comprehensive product experience platform, today closed out its sixth annual Pendomonium product festival, gathering more than 1,000 product and IT leaders together at Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts to advance the craft of product management. During the event, themed "The Product-Led Experience", Pendo announced The Pendo Employee Data Privacy Pledge, and a series of new product features and enhancements that allow companies to leverage product-led strategies to help their companies drive efficient growth.

"It's no secret that the current economic climate has challenged businesses to operate more efficiently. Being product-led is a winning strategy for this challenge, while also setting companies up for success in the long-term as digital acceleration continues," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "This year's Pendomonium taught us how to use our products to weather today's economy and explore the future of product experiences in an increasingly digital world. I'm extremely grateful for those who were able to join us and helped to create an atmosphere to get inspired, learn something new, and have fun."

From the main stage, Pendo executives announced a series of new products and features that help companies operate more efficiently and continue to drive growth for their businesses:

Pendo Engage:

Pendo Adopt:

In addition, Pendo publicly issued The Pendo Employee Data Privacy Pledge , a commitment to standards of transparency around the usage data Pendo Adopt collects to help customers increase employee productivity. The pledge includes a challenge to other vendors to ensure every employee has an easy, in-app way to view which sites and behaviors are optimized by their employer. The pledge also urges Pendo customers not to collect any more data than is necessary to help increase employee productivity.

Pendomonium highlights:

This year's festival lineup featured inspiring keynotes from product practitioners like Andy Vitale, executive vice president of design at Rocket Companies and Sean Kim, chief product officer at Kajabi. A trio of luminaries — Dr. Michio Kaku, one of the most widely-recognized figures in science today, Sophia Chang, the screenwriter, author and music producer, and Samantha Radocchia, an entrepreneur, author and emerging tech advocate — each explored "the future of experience" in the context of their work. FLS+, from the creators of Freestyle Love Supreme, hosted an unforgettable product-inspired improvisational music performance.

Pendomonium not only brought together the best and brightest in the product-led movement, but the festival also created a lively and welcoming atmosphere in downtown Raleigh. Attendees enjoyed custom beer brewed by Trophy Brewing, more than a dozen local food trucks and vendors spanning nearly every genre of food, and a variety of workshops, breakout sessions, demo booths, and hands-on labs that highlighted how to leverage product to become more efficient, while still driving growth.

Pendo also announced the winners of its annual Pendo Customer Awards program , recognizing 11 customers for their use of Pendo to achieve positive business outcomes. Winners include: Phenom for Most Strategic Use of Product Analytics; Adobe, Most Effective In-App Guidance Program; TalentReef, Most Impactful Feedback Program; NantHealth and Elsevier, Business Impact Award; Nelnet, Business Efficiency Award; CallRail, Truckstop and Red Hat all won subcategories under Product-Led Organization of the Year; Q2, Founders' Award; and Anna Geissbuhler of One Medical won Pendo User of the Year.

Updates to Pendo Adopt, Data Explorer, Guide Orchestration and NPS Insights are now live. Recordings of Pendomonium keynotes and sessions will be available soon at www.pendo.io/pendomonium/ .

