Principle LTC and Care Access Open Research Facility in Raleigh, NC for Alzheimer's Prevention Study

Partnership addresses barriers to clinical trial participation in underserved communities in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC, a skilled nursing facility (SNF) provider, and Care Access, a leading decentralized research organization, announced the opening of a new research facility in Raleigh, NC to make clinical studies available to surrounding rural communities. The Grand Opening reception of the Care Access facility will take place on September 15, 2022 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at 3921 Sunset Ridge Road, Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Clinical trials have historically been conducted in academic centers in major cities. That means those who don't live close to one of those traditional research sites would potentially have to travel great distances to participate. Travel has proven to be the one of the most common barriers to participation. To solve for this locally, Principle LTC partnered with Care Access to build a state-of-the-art research site for the Raleigh community.

"We joined forces with Care Access early in the pandemic to ensure our vulnerable patient population, as well as their families, our staff and surrounding communities had access to investigational life-saving COVID-19 treatments," said Lynn M. Hood, CEO of Principle LTC. The nursing home industry is uniquely positioned to serve as a key platform for advancing medical research as it routinely interacts with community stakeholders including hospitals and providers, assisted living facilities, academia, emergency workers, churches, and senior support services. "It is abundantly important that our industry play a larger role in the entire spectrum of the healthcare system, starting with clinical research. We are thrilled that our partnership with Care Access is providing this underserved community the opportunity to participate in an investigational Alzheimer's treatment."

"With this new Care Access facility in Raleigh, we are investing long term in the community to help increase access to investigational therapy options," said Dr. Tyler Miller, Director of Patient Access at Care Access. "This partnership with Principle LTC provides us a terrific opportunity to collaborate with a local leader to help make a lasting impact for the whole community."

About Principle LTC

Principle LTC provides skilled nursing services (short-term, long-term, and memory care) in three states including, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.

About Care Access

Care Access is accelerating the availability of more new medicines and treatments by breaking down traditional barriers in clinical research for patients, sponsors, and physicians. Our innovative model brings a nationwide network of sites, decentralized trials, Sites On Demand™, Virtual PIs, and Mobile Sites to previously-unreachable patient populations to expand the impact of clinical research. Supported by top pharmaceutical and biotech partners across 20 different therapeutic areas, Care Access is scaling and globalizing its new model for clinical trial delivery, where more physicians and patients can engage in life-saving research to develop new therapies faster. To find out how Care Access is transforming the future of clinical trials, visit www.careaccess.com.

