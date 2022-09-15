Two local legends team-up to give Memphis Diners a little Inflation Vacation

Food Network's Chopped champion and Memphis restaurateur Tamra Patterson,

and made-in-Memphis Wesson cooking oil bring back 90s prices at her Union Avenue Restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For Memphis diners feeling the pinch of inflation, a little relief is on the way. Memphis' own Chef Tamra Patterson – 2022 Food Network Chopped champion and owner of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe, hosts Wesson Inflation Vacation Thursdays with 1990's prices from September 22 to October 13, 2022 at her popular Union Avenue restaurant. The special menu, available to the first 75 dine-in guests on Thursdays, will feature three of Chef Tam's most delicious heritage family recipes. Wesson will donate $5 to The Mid-South Food Bank (up to $10,000) each time an Instagram post about the initiative is tagged with @Wesson and #inflationvacation. Wesson extends the value to home chefs with a three-dollar-discount coupon** at purewesson.com/inflation-vacation/ where Chef Tam's recipes will also be posted.

Food Network's Chopped champion and Memphis restaurateur Tamra Patterson and made-in-Memphis Wesson cooking oil bring back 90s prices at her Union Avenue Restaurant (CNW Group/Wesson) (PRNewswire)

"Wesson Inflation Vacation Thursdays menu with 90's pricing celebrates Memphis, our awesome southern cooking and Wesson's roots here," says Chef Tam. "We're showing a new generation of food lovers just how good food can taste, doing it in 90s style - music and dress included – and giving them a little break from rising food costs!"

"Wesson has called Memphis home since the plant opened in 1936, and we're excited to partner with Chef Tam and to connect with the community over great food, while supporting The Mid-South Food Bank," adds Irman Webb, Wesson's Director of U.S. Retail Sales. "Remember to tag us in your food photos, each tag equals a donation to the community!"

Wesson Inflation Vacation Thursdays menu

Chef Tam is set to wow Memphis with a limited-time menu that will delight the pocketbook as much as the palate, with 90's prices. Pulled from the family archive, these heritage recipes represent all that's good about southern cooking, Memphis-style.

The Fried Green Tomato BLT sizzles with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and the iconic, breaded fried green tomatoes ($7.18, reg. $12). It's not a southern-style menu without Chef Tam's legendary buttermilk fried half chicken with her signature seasoning ($10.18, reg. $17). And for the grand finale, indulge in the decadence known as the Cola Cake ($4.19, reg. $7) with the delicious flavors of cola, cocoa and marshmallows!

Chef Tam reveals secret recipes

It's not often that renowned chefs share their recipes, but Tam makes an exception, spilling the secrets of the Wesson Inflation Vacation Menu for all to try at home.

"I'm doing video cooking demos of these recipes so you can see everything from the ingredients to preparation techniques," says Chef Tam. "I really love these recipes and I know you will too so check them out on Instagram @Chef_tamonthegram and @wesson."

Find the Wesson Inflation Vacation recipes and coupons at purewesson.com/inflation-vacation/ .

About Wesson

Wesson Oil is America's best-selling cooking oil brand. Established in 1899, Wesson has been a staple in kitchens for generations and continues to be the go-to ingredient for home cooks and professional chefs around the world. Wesson is owned by Richardson International and recently underwent a brand refresh with a new look and the first campaign in more than two decades. For more information, visit purewesson.com .

About The Mid-South Food Bank

Mid-South Food Bank distributes food to partner feeding programs in 31 counties in north Mississippi, west Tennessee and east Arkansas, where nearly 20 percent of the population struggles with food insecurity and hunger. In FY 2020-2021, Mid-South Food Bank distributed more than 54.2 million pounds of food. Mid-South Food Bank's Mission is to change lives by eliminating hunger in the Mid-South. www.midsouthfoodbank.org

*Wesson Inflation Vacation Menu is available at Chef Tam's Underground Cafe for a limited time only: Thursdays from September 22 to October 13, 2022 to the first 75 dine in customers only.

**A $3 off coupon off any Wesson product will be distributed to all guests of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe from September 22 to October 13, 2022 and will be available digitally through purewesson.com/inflation-vacation/ and the Checkout 51 app.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

Images, video footage and recipes will be available for download here .

Social Media:

IG @wessonFB

@purewessonPinterest

@purewesson

www.purewesson.com

Help raise funds for The Mid-South Food Bank!

Wesson will make a $5 donation (up to $10,000) to The Mid-South Food Bank each time @wesson and #inflationvacation are tagged on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wesson