NAIC Life Insurance Policy Locator Helps Consumers Find Lost Life Insurance Benefits

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locator (LIPL) helps to connect consumers with their deceased loved ones' lost life insurance policies and annuity contracts.

"Dealing with the financial aftermath in the death of a loved one is difficult and often confusing," said NAIC President and Idaho Insurance Director Dean Cameron.

"You might be asking if they had insurance. Their checking account shows a payment was made to a company, but how do you know if there is coverage? The LIPL can help you through the process. This free online tool is available to anyone and is one of the ways insurance regulators help consumers get their entitled insurance benefits," said Cameron.

How to use the Life Insurance Policy Locator

The Locator is easy to use. In your web browser, go to naic.org, hover over Consumer, and click Life Insurance Policy Locator under Tools.

Create an account by entering your email address and name.

Create a password.

Wait 30 minutes.

Login and agree to the process.

Enter your name and address.

Submit a search request by entering the deceased's information from the death certificate:

After all required fields are complete, click the submit button.

Your request will be stored in a secure, encrypted database where participating life insurance and annuity companies can access the information through a secure portal. You will receive a "Do Not Reply" email confirming the request details you submitted. If a policy is found and you are the beneficiary, the life insurance or annuity company will contact you directly, usually within 90 days.

If no policy is found or you are not the beneficiary, you will not be contacted. Please note that the NAIC has no policy or beneficiary information.

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact your state department of insurance. In each state, there are consumer service personnel eager to assist you. If you do not know how to contact your state department of insurance, follow this link for assistance.

About the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

