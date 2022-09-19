Calling All Ghosts and Goblins - Discovery Cube Orange County Welcomes You to the First-Ever Pumpkin Palooza Festival

Starting Oct 6, the Orange County Location Celebrates a Month of Scientific Thrills and Chills with the Opening of Pumpkin Palooza

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube, Southern California's leading children's science museum, is celebrating Halloween season with the introduction of a brand-new festival of science fun - Pumpkin Palooza at the Orange County location. With two floors of freaky fun, an interactive dance party, bumper cars, life-size corn mazes and more, there's something for every little ghost and goblin this October.

Come ReDiscover the Fun of Science. Discovery Cube is Open, May 28 (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Cube) (PRNewswire)

The not-so-frightful "Pumpkin Palooza" festivities begin on Thursday, Oct. 6 and run through Monday Oct. 31, with a host of new, spellbinding science activities for kids of all ages. Open Thursday – Sunday, guests should plan for a howling good time as the new festival features some of the most scientifically silly Halloween activities conjured up in lab, including:

The Pumpkin Palooza Dance Party – A 30-minute, interactive dance party that includes a giant 20 ft. projection-mapped DJ named "Jack-o-Lynn" spinning some of today's most popular dance hits.

Ride Boo's Bumper Cars – Caution! Little ghosts and goblins will be flying around a man-made track as they learn the laws of motion and speed.

Crazy Mazes – Guests will unleash their cognitive abilities as they make their way through two crazy maze challenges.

Pick-A-Pumpkin Patch – Look no further, you will find the cutest pumpkins in this patch as guests pick and play amongst the gourds.

And much, more

"Halloween is the perfect season to celebrate the spooky side of STEM education," says Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "This year, we've gone all out with two floors of STEM-inspired spooks as kids can ride the bumper cars, master the maze challenge, pick a pumpkin from our patch, or dance like an Egyptian on a 10,000 square-foot interactive dance floor with a projection-mapped DJ spinning some of today's best kids tunes."

Get ready to carve out some fun as guests are encouraged to come in costume and play-the-day away across two floors of the "Pumpkin Palooza" festival showcase. Ticket prices for the fall festival experience are $5, and not included in the general admission price for entry.

Tickets for Discovery Cube's Orange County Pumpkin Palooza are available for purchase at www.discoverycube.com. The ticket price includes costume parades every Saturday and Sunday and a very special Trick or Treating experience on Sunday October 30 and Halloween day, Monday October 31, 2022.

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency, early childhood education, healthy living, and environmental stewardship – and offers a range of free and discounted STEM programs, field trips, and digital resources for schools to maximize access for children and educators. For more information, visit discoverycube.org.

Media Contact: Tania Weinkle, tweinkle@discoverycube.org

