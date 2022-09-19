The Joint Chiropractic Named Official Chiropractor of Wofford College Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces a sponsorship agreement with Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. The brand has been named the Official Chiropractor of Wofford College Athletics, for a three-year term, through June 2025.

"The Joint Chiropractic is pleased to be named the Official Chiropractor of Wofford College Athletics," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Known to provide a superior liberal arts education that prepares its students for extraordinary and positive contributions to a global society, The Joint is privileged to sponsor Wofford's women and men student athletes as the Terriers compete in the NCAA Division I."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends. As the nation's largest network of chiropractors, The Joint is committed to supporting athletic performance at the highest levels - from collegiate to professional – in the pursuit of sporting excellence.

"We are excited to have The Joint Chiropractic become a sponsor of Wofford College athletics," said Elizabeth Rabb, deputy athletic director Wofford College. "Support from the community goes a long way in helping our teams and student-athletes reach their full potential, both on the field of play and in the classroom. We appreciate the support of The Joint Chiropractic!"

There are two The Joint locations in Spartanburg. One is located at 127 E. Blackstock Road. A second clinic is coming soon and will be located at 1905 E. Main Street.

The Joint Chiropractic is the official chiropractic partner of 10 athletic programs from coast to coast. For more information about chiropractic for sports and fitness, or to learn more about our partnerships, visit thejoint.com/sports-and-fitness. Watch our latest patient testimonial to discover the benefits of chiropractic care for everyday athletes at https://youtu.be/47mP7CXGBrM.

About Wofford College Athletics

Wofford's athletic teams, known as the Terriers, compete in the Southern Conference in the NCAA Division I. Wofford has 18 men's and women's varsity programs.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With 800 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

The Joint Chiropractic – Spartanburg is owned and operated by KF-Joint LLC and The Joint Chiropractic – Spartanburg East is own and operated by Hillcrest JT LLC.

