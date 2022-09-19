New Book on Global Populism Examines Psychology of Blame-Shifting and the Corruption of Democracy

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyne Messina's new book, Resurgence of Global Populism: A Psychoanalytic Study of Projective Identification, Blame-Shifting and the Corruption of Democracy, (Routledge Publishing, September 2022), offers evidence of how populists can wrest power and sow discord while eroding democratic processes in a slow decline towards authoritarianism. The book was published today.

As a follow up to her 2020 book Aftermath: Healing from the Trump Presidency, here Messina examines populism in the U.S., Hungary, Poland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Western Europe, Latin America, the Philippines, Turkey, and India.

"Resurgence of Globalism Populism provides a psychoanalytic perspective to the global implications of the populist movement in the U.S. and its relationship to other parts of the world, particularly focusing on the presidency and legacy of Donald Trump," Messina writes.

The book is endorsed by leading psychoanalysts, including David Scharff and Richard Waugaman.

Scharff says: "What sets this book apart is her sure-handed use of a psychoanalytic lens to examine the developmental causes of threats to democracy, the invasive effects of social media, and erosion of good governance." Adds Waugaman: Messina "cogently applies psychoanalytic thinking to a host of serious dangers that threaten democracy…. a role model for psychoanalysts who want to apply their understanding of dynamics beyond the consulting room."

About the Author

Karyne Messina is a licensed psychologist, psychoanalyst, and author. Her previous books include Misogyny, Projective Identification, and Mentalization: Psychoanalytic, Social and Institutional Manifestations (Routledge, 2019) and Aftermath: Healing from the Trump Presidency, Washington, DC (IPI Press, 2020).

She is a supervising and training analyst at the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis and is on the medical staff at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD, part of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Additionally, she maintains a full-time private practice in Chevy Chase, MD. Messina received a B.A. from Florida Atlantic University, and then earned an M.A. and a doctorate from George Washington University.

For more information go to: Home (karyne-messina.com)

Publication Information

Resurgence of Global Populism: A Psychoanalytic Study of Projective Identification, Blame- Shifting and the Corruption of Democracy by Karyne Messina

Publisher: Routledge Publishing

240 pages

ISBN: 978-1032064512

$160 (Hardcover); $39.95 (Paperback)

Publication date: September 19, 2022

