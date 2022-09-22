Aqueduct Technologies announces relocation to Canton, MA, on the heels of their tenth-anniversary celebration

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, New England's leading IT solutions provider, announced the relocation of its headquarters to Canton, MA. The move is planned for early 2023. Follow Aqueduct for the latest updates.

The new headquarters will include expanded warehousing, staging, and logistics capabilities for equipment configuration, testing, and delivery to end customer site(s).

"As we continue to grow our team, the expanded staging and demo areas allow us to support more customers and expedite service delivery," said Jay Sartori, VP of Services.

The office will also serve as an innovative collaboration space for the next generation of Aqueduct. Customers and partners can expect to see on-site demo facilities to display the latest industry-leading technologies, including Aqueduct's Cisco Webex, Zoom, and Microsoft interoperability.

"We're [doubling] our conference and meeting spaces, which will host a selection of different providers, endpoints, and platforms so we can actively show interoperability between systems," said Zachary James, Business Development Manager of Collaboration and Communications. "Through native experiences onsite, visitors will receive valuable insight into their options and how each impacts the end-user experience."

"Additionally," he said, "we will be updating and enhancing our conference room spaces to showcase the latest technologies around speaker tracking, AI integration and interactions, and video/audio quality enhancements, as well as user experience for scheduling and locating of rooms."

This news comes on the heels of Aqueduct's tenth-anniversary milestone, which was celebrated with employees and their families on a cruise of the Boston Harbor. Since its founding in 2011, Aqueduct has received numerous awards of distinction, most recently being recognized as the fourth largest minority-owned business and one of the largest private companies in MA.

About Aqueduct Technologies Inc.

Aqueduct Technologies is a New England-based IT solutions provider completely vested in and devoted to the success of its customers. The combination of industry experience, responsive local team, and executive commitment allows the company to provide customers with the Aqueduct 100% Services Guarantee.

For more information, visit www.aqueducttech.com.

