Dunn Paper Announces Closure of Port Huron Mill 

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Paper ("Dunn" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets announced today that they will cease production at their Port Huron, MI site.

Since 1924, the Port Huron mill has been supplying specialty paper to the food and medical industries and has been an integral employer for the area. "The decision to close Port Huron was not an easy one. This difficult decision is the result of ongoing challenges to generate positive cash flow in the face of adverse economic factors. Dunn Paper will continue to produce high-quality Machine Glazed products at its Menominee, MI and Wiggins, MS sites, including waxed products and our BiOrigin™ line. We are working with the employees at Port Huron to make this transition as seamless as possible," said Wade Kemnitz, President and CEO, Dunn Paper.

About Dunn Paper

Dunn Paper has been a leader in paper industry innovation ever since 1924. With a focus on eco-friendly specialty paper and tissue, Dunn is a trusted wholesale paper supplier, continuing to thrive, grow, and manufacture some of the finest sustainable paper and tissue products in North America. www.dunnpaper.com

