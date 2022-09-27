CCELL Develops Partnership with Dutch Botanicals to Initiate Live Rosin R&D Project

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Dutch Botanicals , one of the top living soil cultivation and extraction technology companies specializing in solventless live rosin processing in Colorado, to develop an initiative to further the research and development of live rosin vaporizer cartridges.

Live rosin is a solventless cannabis concentrate, extracted via filtered ice and water, with heat and pressure completing the process. For this initiative, Dutch Botanicals will fill CCELL's high-quality 510 cartridges with expertly formulated live rosin concentrate made with trichome and terpene-rich cannabis plants to provide consumers with the safest and best vaping experience possible. COOKIES will sell these products at its retail locations in Colorado and analyze consumer purchasing trends to better understand how people consume live rosin for vaping. Recently Dutch Botanicals' Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin Cart received Third Place Award in the "Non-Distillate Vape Pens" category at the 2022 Colorado High Times Cannabis Cup.

"We are excited about this partnership because it allows us to work with leading brands to educate consumers that CCELL's cartridges, which utilize revolutionary ceramic heating elements, can be used with a wide-range of oils including live rosin," said Brad Li, Global Chief Commercial Officer at CCELL®. "It is our mission to stay ahead of industry trends and continue to innovate atomization technology and vaporization products."

"Living soil live rosin is one of the best combinations of organically grown cannabis and solventless extraction, as it preserves and presents cannabis terpenes as naturally as possible," added Jenny Tran, CEO of Dutch Botanicals. "Dutch Botanicals is proud to partner with CCELL® and COOKIES to offer more consumers a high-quality live rosin vaping experience."

"We are excited to carry DB products in our Colorado Cookies stores and happy the batteries are catching up to the quality of the product to not burn the product," said Daniel Firtel, Co-Founder and President of TRP.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

About Dutch Botanicals

Dutch Botanicals is a Colorado-based, REC licensed cultivation and processing company focused on living soil organic cultivation, live rosin, and live rosin cartridge development. Dutch Botanicals believes that managing the soil with scientific methods is imperative to its ultimate success. The company is guided by its passion for producing products of the highest quality, worthy of the extraordinary endowment gifted to their plants by their soil.

About TRP

Founded in 2019, TRP is a retail, cultivation, and distribution platform purpose-built to solve the challenges of regulated cannabis. TRP combines decades of investment, legal, regulatory, and real estate experience with know-how from long-standing cannabis operators. TRP's operations cover 14 states and 2 countries, and exclusively produce and sell the most recognized cannabis brands in the world including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's, Insane, and more. (www.trp.co)

