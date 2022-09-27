CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today it has acquired Parker Reigle Insurance Agency of Chesapeake, Va.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

Parker Reigle is a full-service agency offering property and casualty, business, bonds, life and health insurance. The business was founded by June Reigle, who will continue to lead operations and work with Choice to accelerate its expansion in Southeastern Virginia.

June Reigle stated, "We are incredibly happy to join with Choice because of the scope of resources and support that they offer while still allowing us to deliver the degree of care our clients have valued. According to John Reigle, "They provide a contemporary and genuine partnership, and we felt that they understood our business goals, so it just made sense."

"We're thrilled to have Parker Reigle join us as our newest partner agency," said Choice CEO, Bob Hilb. "We welcome June, John and their team to the Company. This partnership allows us to continue expanding our presence in Tidewater and we believe this will assist us with clients and our carrier partners alike."

Parker Reigle represents the eighth acquisition for the Company since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 20 offices in eight states.

