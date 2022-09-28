Hightouch Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Hightouch enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud that create and activate audiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch today announced that it was recognized as an Activation and Measurement 'One to Watch' in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in analytics to improve their organization's digital marketing activities," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Hightouch's innovative approach to enabling data and marketing teams to activate audiences within Snowflake qualified them as 'one to watch' in the Activation & Measurement category."

Hightouch was identified in Snowflake's report as a 'one to watch' in Activation & Measurement by differentiating itself from traditional CDPs and establishing Snowflake as a single source of truth. This approach offers enterprises two major benefits. First, marketing teams can skip the implementation phase of traditional martech solutions and start personalizing customer journeys on day one. Second, marketers can leverage all their data rather than being confined to the fixed data models offered by most off-the-shelf marketing technology solutions.

"Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the dedication Hightouch demonstrates for our joint customers," explained Hightouch co-CEO Tejas Manohar. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to create innovative approaches that empower our customers to adopt a best-of-breed marketing data stack to advance their business and serve their customers."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

About Hightouch

Hightouch, a Powered by Snowflake Partner, is the world's leading Data Activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into SaaS tools. In November, Hightouch announced $40M in Series B financing at a $450 million valuation led by ICONIQ Capital, early investors in Snowflake. Hightouch's hundreds of customers range from fast-growing startups like Plaid, Betterment, Calendly, and Lucidchart to large enterprises like AXS, GameStop, Nando's, and Autotrader. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com .

