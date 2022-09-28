In partnership with luxury shipping experts Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, first Four Seasons Yacht anticipated to set sail in 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A steadfast, enterprising spirit is launching Four Seasons into a new and exciting business extension – Four Seasons Yachts. Along with Four Seasons, this new venture brings together an unparalleled group of partners: Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, leading luxury entrepreneurs and bold visionaries of this exceptional yacht experience, as well as Fincantieri, one of the world's leading shipbuilding groups, which will deliver the first new vessel by the end of 2025. The order, which was announced last July, includes the option for two additional vessels and amounts to approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

Making Waves: Four Seasons to Bring Legendary Service to the Seas Through Launch of Luxury Yacht Experience (PRNewswire)

The first Four Seasons Yacht will be marked by bespoke craftsmanship, personalized service and a dedication to excellence, appealing to discerning guests looking to reimagine their love of travel by experiencing the splendor of modern sea voyaging.

"Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons," says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one's values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that. Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests."

With its inaugural journey anticipated for late 2025, the first Four Seasons vessel will be 207 metres (679 feet) long and 27 metres (88.6 feet) wide with 14 decks. At a cost to build of USD 4.2 million per suite, no expense is being spared in terms of the remarkable custom design. The first Four Seasons Yacht will offer nearly 50 percent more living space per guest than currently available, offering ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite nautical residential setting.

Veteran luxury travel industry expert Larry Pimentel is responsible for leading the new enterprise. "In partnership with Four Seasons, we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests. We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service," says Pimentel. "When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas. Our shipbuilding partnership with Fincantieri rounds out a triumvirate of industry leaders in this unprecedented luxury lifestyle project."

A Preview of The Four Seasons Yacht Experience

The vessel's 95 spacious accommodations will feature an extensive network of joining suite combinations creating adaptable, villa-like residences. Each suite will offer floor-to-ceiling windows providing unobstructed natural light and access to expansive terrace decks. The combination of generous indoor and outdoor private guest space and ceiling heights of more than 2.4 metres (7.9 feet) will achieve a new level of guest comfort.

Suite accommodations will start at an average of 54 square metres (581 square feet) of indoor/outdoor living space, designed seamlessly to be part of each room. Sixty percent of the vessel's inventory is in excess of 76 square metres (818 square feet) of indoor/outdoor space. The most expansive residence, the "Funnel Suite" will be an astonishing four levels, offering more than 892 square metres (9,601 square feet) of combined indoor/outdoor living space, including a private wading pool and dedicated private spa area, creating a sea view home away from home.

Globally renowned design partners have been engaged including Tillberg Design of Sweden as lead architect responsible for the design of exterior and guest suites, and London-based Martin Brudnizki Design Studio for the design of many of the yacht's spectacular guest areas. These design partners will be paired with the creative direction of Prosper Assouline.

An Unparalleled Guest Experience at Sea

The vessel's restaurants, lounges and bar concepts will celebrate the excellence and creativity that has been the hallmark of Four Seasons history of culinary innovation and attention to guest preferences. A perfect cappuccino in the lobby, a Mediterranean-inspired lunch, a dinner tasting at the sushi bar or a glass of champagne on the breathtaking terrace – guests will never be far from a perfect bite always paired with remarkable sea views, renowned intuitive service, and much more.

The Four Seasons Yacht will also offer guests a full-service spa, salon, and wellness programming – from fitness to health, and nutrition. The classic canoe-shaped aft will be home to an expansive pool deck, allowing for moments of leisure and relaxation. This area will also transform into an outdoor movie theatre or space for an array of private events. The elegant and industry-first transverse marina is also an ideal spot for guests to enjoy the inviting water, sunbathe or explore the specially-designed aqua leisure toys and accessories. Many more of the vessel's unique features and programming will be revealed in the coming months and up to the vessel's delivery in late 2025.

The onboard yacht experience will be led and staffed by a dedicated Four Seasons Yacht team to bring each voyage's itinerary and destinations to life. The vessel will have an industry-leading staff-to-guest ratio to deliver an unmatched standard of highly personalized service.

The Making of the Four Seasons Yacht

Planned as the first of a fleet of Four Seasons Yachts over the next five years, the first vessel is currently being designed in Trieste, Italy by leading shipbuilders Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups.

"We are excited to embrace this new opportunity with Four Seasons that will allow us to strengthen our global leadership position," says Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director. "With a reputation built on innovation and reliability, Fincantieri combines groundbreaking engineering and technology to create the finest vessels in the world, ensuring sustainability practices are integrated throughout the design and guest experience."

With a distinct focus on guest-centric luxury finishings, Fincantieri has received global acclaim and achieved industry awards. "This project is in a class of its own, combining the best of passenger ship construction and yacht design to create a new benchmark for ultra-luxury vessels" adds Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri.

For more images, please click here.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 124 hotels and resorts and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

Four Seasons Yachts is the latest addition to the brand's world-class offerings, from the ongoing global expansion of new hotel, resort and residential properties to the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, the Four Seasons At Home Collection and more. This introduction of a new lifestyle travel experience is taking place at the world-renowned Monaco Yacht Show on September 28, 2022.

About Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD

Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, was founded and conceived by luxury entrepreneurs, Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine. Nadim Ashi, owner of Fort Partners, is the visionary responsible for Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida and multiple other properties, including the future Four Seasons hotel in Rome. Philip Levine is former two-time Mayor of Miami Beach and, real estate and cruise entrepreneur. Mr. Levine is the recipient of the distinguished French award, "Officer of Légion d'honneur" for his passionate work in combatting climate change. Both Mr. Ashi and Mr. Levine serve as co-executive chairs of the newly formed luxury yacht company. Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD is incorporated in Valletta, Malta and is responsible for yacht sales and marketing, marine, technical operations, navigation, deployment strategy and related shoreside and vessel crewing out of its Miami, Florida operations office. Reservations for the Four Seasons Yacht are anticipated to open in the third quarter of 2023.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, global Italian leader in cruise ship design, reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high complexity ferries to mega yachts, as well as production of systems and component equipment for mechanical and electrical segments, from cruise ship interiors solutions, electronic and software systems, to infrastructures and maritime constructions, as well as after-sales services. With more than 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise, and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with more than 21,000 employees. Visit fincantieri.com for more information.

Contact:

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts