Hunger-Related Mood Swings Can Strike Five Times a Week

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-fourths of U.S. adults admit that hunger gets the best of them five times per week, culminating in over 21,000 "hangry" outbursts over the course of their lives – which all adds up to nearly a lifetime of "hanger" management.

NEW STUDY FINDS AMERICAN ADULTS FEEL 'HANGRY' NEARLY EVERY DAY

A new poll of 2,000 Americans, sponsored by Farm Rich, revealed the most common reasons for people's hunger-related irritability as mealtime delays (44%), busy work schedule (37%) – a number that rose to 44% amongst millennials – not knowing what to cook (32%) and not having time to grocery shop (29%).

The study, conducted by OnePoll, found that people most commonly experience hanger as feelings of anger, grumpiness, impatience and fatigue. It's most frequently experienced at home (41%), but people's crankiness also follows them to work (35%), when they're shopping (34%), while running errands (33%) and when traveling (33%).

Fast Facts

Regionally, the Northeast is the "hangriest" of all, with 46% saying they "always" or "often" experience this feeling

Countrywide, men are less likely to be hangry than women, with 32% saying they have never experienced hanger, as opposed to 20% of women

Adults with small kids are the hangriest of all — 42% of people with kids ages 0-4 identify as frequently hangry

A third (33%) of those surveyed say hanger hits them hardest midweek, on Wednesdays

"There are many reasons our moods can be affected by food and this poll shows us a lot of them," said Meghan Ozamiz, Director of Marketing for Farm Rich. "Also, we saw that snacks remain important, with more than half the respondents (56%) saying they try to always keep snacks on hand or fuel up with small meals throughout the day (55%)."

When it comes to hot snacks vs. cold, the results are about even. Slightly more than half of those surveyed (52%) say "a hot, savory snack is more satiating than a cold one."

The 'Hanger' Games

Many people also admitted to committing major food faux pas in an effort to stave off hanger pains.

58% said they'd eat their least favorite food to avoid "food grumpiness"

39% of parents polled admitted to chowing down on their kids' snacks to help ease their hunger pangs, and nearly 7 in 10 (68%) parents are willing to let their kids eat whatever they want if it will stop them from having a hangry tantrum

28% copped to eating food that's been thrown out off the top of the garbage can

27% have eaten expired food

The survey found that when interacting with a hangry person one should steer clear of talking too much (42%) or attempting to remove their plate before they're finished with their meal (38%). Grocery shopping under the influence of hanger should also be avoided, as it often results in big checkout receipts and impulse buys. The majority of those surveyed fessed up to spending $51 to $100 more during a trip to the store when hangry, on items such as cheese, chips, chocolate and cookies.

Additional Survey Findings

WHERE PEOPLE ARE HANGRY

At home - 41%

At work - 35%

While shopping - 34%

Running errands - 33%

Traveling (road trips, long flights, etc.) - 33%

While exercising - 24%

Doctor's appointment - 23%

Pool/beach - 22%

Sporting events - 21%

My kid's sporting event - 20%

Movie theater - 20%

Wedding - 19%

Happy hour - 19%

Job interview - 18%

WHAT ARE WE MOST GUILTY OF WHEN HANGRY?

Sneaking to eat leftovers knowing a roommate or significant other was saving - 42%

Eating kids' snacks - 39%

Eating discarded food off the top of the garbage can or that's been thrown out - 28%

Eating expired food - 27%

Stealing someone else's food/leftovers from the office or shared kitchen - 27%

WHAT WOULD WE DO TO NEVER BE HANGRY?

Stock my fridge/freezer with a month's supply of food - 49%

Give up social media for a month - 32%

Eat only my favorite food for a month - 30%

Get a tattoo of my favorite food item - 26%

Run 5 miles - 26%

Change my name to my favorite snack - 25%

Wear the same clothes for a week - 16%

Not watch my favorite sports team for a whole season - 12%

For more information, visit FarmRich.com.

