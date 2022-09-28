Portfolio Highlights: Clinical and Financial Updates of ABM, F5, AceLink, HAYA, Regenacy, and Arthrosi

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the investment division of Viva Biotech, Viva BioInnovator is committed to being a collaborative platform for Innovative Biotech companies from around the world. Over the past 2 months, our portfolio companies progressed greatly.

ABM Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of ABM-1310 in China

On September 16, 2022, ABM Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed with ABM-1310 in a multi-center phase I clinical trial in China.

ABM-1310, ABM Therapeutic's proprietary clinical candidate developed as a next-generation BRAF inhibitor, is a highly selective, highly water-soluble, orally administrated, and brain-penetrant small molecule BRAF inhibitor. ABM-1310 phase I trial, conducted in China, is a multi-center, open-label study to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of ABM-1310 in Chinese patients with BRAF V600X mutated advanced solid tumors.

F5 Therapeutics awarded First Servier FAST Discovery Award

F5 Therapeutics, which invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, was recently awarded the first Servier FAST Discovery Award. Winning this award means F5 stood out from 23 applications, indicating the industry's recognition of F5's innovative treatment methods in the field of biomedicine. "Servier FAST Discovery Award" is co-sponsored by Servier and the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) to support early-stage life science companies using innovative approaches in areas designated by the group: oncology, auto-immune diseases, genetically driven neurodegenerative, and movement disorders.

F5 is transforming targeted protein degradation to advance drug discovery by utilizing the cell's normal protein regulation systems to remove disease-causing proteins that cannot be targeted by traditional approaches. The NExMods™ Platform (NEosubstrate Expression Modulators) represents a novel approach to "molecular glues" capable of delivering effective medicines to patients across diverse therapeutic areas: oncology, immuno-oncology, fibrosis, inflammation, and neurodegeneration.

AceLink Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for its Novel GCS inhibitor AL01211 for the Treatment of Fabry Disease

AceLink Therapeutics, Inc. (AceLink), invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for genetic diseases. On September 7, 2022, they announced that they received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AL01211 as a treatment for Fabry Disease.

AL01211 was selected based on its unique properties to effectively treat peripheral organs that Fabry disease affects by reducing the risk of off-target effects by preventing the crossing of the blood-brain barrier.

HAYA Therapeutics won the "TOP 100 Swiss Startup Award 2022" and was successfully selected for the "Soonicorn Club 2022"

On Sept. 7th, 2022, the "Top 100 Swiss Startup Award 2022," sponsored by Venturelab, was announced. HAYA Therapeutics, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, was named TOP100 Swiss Startups' 8th Best Startup and came first in the Cardiovascular & Drug Discovery sectors. In addition, HAYA Therapeutics was recently included in the"SoonicornClub 2022", which names the top Swiss technology startups. The awards given demonstrate the industry's recognition of their potential in the field of biomedicine.

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Enrollment for their Phase 2 Study in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and $9.3 Million in Series B Financing

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Inc, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough treatments for diabetes and other peripheral neuropathies. On August 24, 2022, they announced completion of enrollment for the company's phase 2 study of ricolinostat, an oral selective deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The company also announced the closing of a $9.3 million Series B financing led by Cobro Ventures.

Arthrosi Completes AR882 Renal Impairment Study and its Phase 2b Study Enrollment

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., which invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and management of gout. On August 9, 2022, they announced the completion of their renal impairment study that utilizes the lead compound, AR882. AR882 is a potent and selective uricosuric agent which has shown effectiveness in lowering serum urate in patients with normal renal function and in patients with mild to severe renal impairment.

On Aug. 23, 2022, Arthrosi announced the completion of enrollment for its global Phase 2b clinical study of AR882 for the treatment of chronic gout. The study, which exceeded the initial target enrollment of 120 patients, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AR882 in chronic gout patients who meet ACR/EULAR gout classification.

About ABM Therapeutics

ABM Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to focus on the small molecule research and development of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, and on brain cancer and cancer metastases. ABM has been building its broad and robust proprietary pipeline to construct a brain medicine R&D platform through collaboration with CROs. ABM's pipeline includes several programs in various stages of discovery and development, most of which have improved brain permeability to address the unmet needs of treating cancers and metastases in the brain.

About F5 Therapeutics

F5 is evolving targeted protein degradation to transform the landscape of drug discovery by utilizing the cell's normal protein regulation systems to remove disease causing proteins that cannot be targeted by traditional approaches. The NExMods™ Platform (NEosubstrate Expression Modulators) represents a novel approach to "molecular glues" capable of delivering impactful medicines to patients across diverse therapeutic areas: oncology, immuno-oncology, fibrosis, inflammation, and neurodegeneration.

About AceLink Therapeutics

Founded in 2018, AceLink Therapeutics is an innovative biopharma startup focusing on developing safe and effective medicines to address genetic diseases with high unmet needs. The company's initial focus is to develop novel therapeutics for Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.acelinktherapeutics.com.

About HAYA Therapeutics

HAYA Therapeutics is a precision therapeutics company that discovers and develops innovative tissue- and cell-selective genomic medicines for fibrotic diseases and other serious health conditions associated with aging, including cancer. The company's discovery engine focuses on long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) within the "dark matter" of the human genome -- key tissue and cell-specific drivers of fibrosis and other disease processes -- to identify novel targets and drug candidates with the potential for greater efficacy and safety than existing treatments.

About Regenacy

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company regenerating biological function by protein acetylation for the treatment of diabetic and other peripheral neuropathies and other chronic conditions. The company's selective inhibition technology provides superior safety profiles and potential enhanced efficacy compared to non-selective HDAC inhibitors. Regenacy selectively inhibits histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) to restore normal intracellular protein and organelle transport in peripheral neuropathies, and also has a portfolio of selective HDACs 1 and 2 inhibitors that have potential to treat major blood diseases such as leukemia, sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia, and cognitive dysfunction in neurological disorders. www.regenacy.com

About Arthrosi Therapeutics

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase I and Phase II data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles. To learn more about Arthrosi, please visit www.arthrosi.com

