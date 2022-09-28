Second Transparency Report Reaffirms Kuaishou International Business' Commitment to Protecting Users

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing: Kuaishou International Business (KSIB), parent business to leading short-form video platforms - Kwai and SnackVideo - released today their second Transparency Report covering from January 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2022. Based on the results of the report, KSIB (Kwai/ SnackVideo), have set stricter Community Guidelines in order to further enhance protective measures taken by the platform to ensure user digital safety and wellbeing.

"Transparency Reports are important to us," said Calvin Liu, Head of Compliance, Communication and Partnership. "They not only help us create a safer environment for our users but also ensures we are accountable to the actions we take to safeguard our platforms and protect its integrity."

Key highlights from the report include:

Community Safety Efforts that emphasizing on Integrity and Authenticity, Suicide and Self-Harm, and Dangerous Content to better balance the safety and experience of users

Safeguarding Election Integrity contributing to the integrity of electoral processes and liberties and limiting threats that misinformation poses online and offline to individuals and democratic institutions and norms

Community Guidelines Enforcement marking 8,205,948 videos removed worldwide for violating our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service

Legal Requests identifying that KSIB established a centralized law enforcement portal to receive government requests in (MONTH) 2022 in order for authorities to be able to submit court orders and emergency requests where we assure them to respond promptly

"Publishing a Transparency Report is one way for us to increase understanding and awareness of the policies, enforcement actions, and approach to privacy and security as well as to show our commitment to ensuring our users online safety," concluded Liu.

KSIB Transparency Report is available and downloadable to users

For example, In Brazil, Kwai partnered with O Instituto de Referência em Internet e Sociedade to ensure that our users know the methods we employ to limit harmful content on our platform and how they can improve their online media literacy. During this campaign, our creators conveyed additional safety tips to our users under the hashtag #InternetSegura, with videos receiving more than 400 million views.

Another case is Kwai safety campaign with Consejo Ciudadano, Asociación de Internet MX in Mexico, and Fundación Sergio Urrego in Colombia named #NavegaFeliz to stand in solidarity with vulnerable groups within our inclusive online communities. Our creators raised awareness about the harmful effects of hate speech, discrimination, and cyberbullying, shared practical advice with all of our users on protecting their privacy via in-app settings, and inspired over 465,000 users in the two countries.

