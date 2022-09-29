Heron Preston Releases Personal Sneaker Collection on eBay

"From the Collection" is a new series of drops from eBay – offering coveted items from the biggest names in fashion, design, sports and entertainment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces "From the Collection," a new series of drops with exclusive items from renowned designers, artists, athletes and entertainers. The first installment, "From the Collection: Heron Preston," gives fashion enthusiasts and sneaker collectors a chance to bid on more than 50 pairs from the designer's legendary personal collection, all starting at $0.99.

"'From the Collection: Heron Preston' makes so much sense. Wear your shoes! Collecting is not relevant anymore in today's world if you aren't planning on using what you're collecting," said Heron Preston. "I feel that one of the worst things is to buy something and never use it when so much energy and love goes into creating it. Collecting with no intention to use is a left-over concept linked to materialism and unnecessary consumption. Wear your shoes, otherwise pass them on to extend their life and purpose."

Up for auction are Heron's first-ever Foamposites, childhood-favorite Halloween "SF Giants" Dunks, Jordan 6 "Infrared," Nike Air Max 95 collaboration, and New Balance x JJJJound 992 among others. It also features one of the first-ever pairs of the Yeezy 750s, gifted to him by Kanye West when he worked on the team that brought them to life.

"It's important to me to support the next generation of creatives that care about imaginative and innovative solutions that reflect my commitment to sustainability and the environment," said Heron Preston. "100% of the 'From the Collection: Heron Preston' proceeds will therefore help provide scholarships and grants to young creatives through the Heron Preston L.E.D. (Less Environmentally Destructive) initiative powered by the Fashion Scholarship Fund."

"Heron Preston is a fashion icon, and so many sneakerheads would give their left foot to shop his closet," said Garry Thaniel, General Manager of Sneakers at eBay. We are always finding new ways to bring inventory to eBay that you can't find anywhere else – the new 'From the Collection' series will regularly offer this type of unprecedented access to our community through partnerships with legends like Heron."

Pre-loved pairs of the grails within "From the Collection: Heron Preston" will be sold and delivered in revived condition in partnership with Reshoevn8er, known for their demonstrated expertise in sneaker cleaning and restoration. Reshoevn8r will breathe new life into some of Heron's most coveted grails before they find their new home, while maintaining every aspect of the sneakers' original, authentic glory

To shop the drop, visit eBay.com/HeronPreston starting on October 3, 2022. For more information, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and Twitter.

eBay Sneakers By the Numbers

As the original sneaker resale marketplace, eBay has long been the go-to destination for shoppers to find the highly coveted, authentic kicks they are looking for, with 14 pairs of sneakers sold every minute.

With trusted services like Authenticity Guarantee, low seller fees, eBay 3D true view and money back guarantee, eBay gives shoppers confidence with every sneaker purchase.

Authenticity Guarantee has significantly changed the way people buy and sell sneakers on eBay, bringing an added layer of trust to every transaction, and as evidenced by quarter over quarter category growth. Since its launch, more than 2 million sneakers have been authenticated globally.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

