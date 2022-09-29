Sapia and SmartRecruiters partnership brings world-first AI Smart Interviewer to integrations marketplace

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapia.ai, creator of the world's first Smart Interviewer, has joined forces with SmartRecruiters, a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, to bring the first and only chat-based assessment tool to the SmartRecruiters integrations marketplace.

Recruiters that use Sapia's Smart Interviewer via the SmartRecruiters Marketplace will now be able to dramatically accelerate time to hire and fulfill their diversity objectives.

This new partnership will mean that Sapia's Smart Interviewer is the only fully automated apply-to-offer workflow on the market.

Sapia CEO, Barb Hyman, said that chat-based assessment is a game-changer for any company that needs to hire the best talent, quickly and at scale.

"This partnership is a win for companies needing to hire at F1 velocity, with an experience that is loved by all candidates – to date, 2 million across 47 countries," Hyman said.

"Our Smart Interviewer is an assessment, interview, and feedback tool in one that also solves inclusion and diversity issues. It's blind, untimed, and gives every candidate feedback."

Sapia's Smart Interviewer can be used for any role and any sector. Customers use the technology to assess candidates for values, scale culture, assess for competencies, or find the best people for key roles. The technology gives talent acquisition teams massive time savings and transforms employer brand.

Sapia's innovative chat technology has recently garnered global recognition for its work in mitigating gender bias and for its ethical AI. Recently, the company also won an innovation award at Vivatech Paris, claiming the 'cutting edge technologies and employee experience' category .

Sapia.ai has offices in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, along with Chicago in the United States and London supporting the EMEA market, allowing support for companies across the globe.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia's mission is to build a fairer, more human world through ethical AI. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of first-party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, Sapia turns simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence – enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast, and give every candidate an experience they love.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3251241/

Twitter: @get_sapia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SapiaAi/

Instagram: @sapia.ai

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success - including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa - using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE Sapia.ai