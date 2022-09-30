The Executive Leadership Council Honors Target for Outstanding Commitment to DEI at 2022 ELC 36th Annual Recognition Gala

Brand recognized for its long-standing investment in increasing representation, providing an inclusive experience and creating economic opportunity for employees and communities alike.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, has announced Target as the recipient of its 2022 Corporate Award for outstanding commitment to achieving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

The Executive Leadership Council (PRNewswire)

Target will be honored during the 2022 ELC 36th Annual Recognition Gala taking place on October 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Washington D.C. Marriott Marquis, emceed by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frasier and with performances by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Babyface.

Created to recognize organizations that have made significant contributions to the advancement of Black executives in corporate America, the ELC Corporate Award recognizes companies who have made a significant commitment to providing economic opportunities and promoting a culture of inclusivity within the organization and in Black communities throughout the country.

"While the conversation around DEI has become front and center just over the past three years, Target has been walking the walk and leading by example for well over a decade," said ELC CEO Michael Hyter. "Their holistic approach to creating lasting, systemic change for their Black team members, communities, and partners has paid off in dividends and has made them the blueprint for DEI done right in corporate America. We are honored to recognize their team with this year's 2022 ELC Corporate Award."

With a vision led by the idea that the work is never done, year-over-year Target continues to meet or exceed its goals for delivering on its DEI strategy through meaningful action, which includes a focus on expanding representation, promoting advancement and retention of its employees, providing an equitable experience and doing business that increases relevance and supports economic inclusivity.

"As a company committed to serving all families, DE&I are core to all we do. And our strength as a business demands that we continually turn good intentions into actions that serve our team, guests and communities," says Brian Cornell, CEO of Target. "ELC provides collaborative connections as we move from intention to action, whether in our broad and longstanding DE&I commitments or through our REACH, Racial Equity Action and Change, efforts focused specifically on Black stakeholders. We know that continued engagement with Black executives in our company and beyond will drive lasting positive impact for all families."

The ELC 36th Annual Recognition Gala is the organization's most important fundraising event, supporting its scholarships, educational outreach and philanthropic initiatives and recognizing its mission, purpose and impact in action. This year's gala highlights business achievement, honors corporate and individual trailblazers, and will deliver $1.5 million in scholarships to ELC Scholarship Program awardees. Johnson & Johnson returns as the Lead Sponsor of the 2022 Gala.

ABOUT THE ELC:

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

Engage during the event on social media: #ELCGALA and #UnstoppableTogether on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Sonia Diaz

sonia@zaidpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council