Hurricane Ian Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in South Carolina, Georgia

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 22 facilities across South Carolina and Georgia where storm surge, flooding and strong winds from Hurricane Ian are expected to leave residents in need of recovery assistance.

"Ian has already brought devastation to our neighbors in Florida," said Tinessa Edwards, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president. "The threat of flooding in South Carolina is high as Ian makes landfall here. Storms of this magnitude create an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage.

"Our U-Haul family is willing and able to help by making our disaster relief program available to anyone in need."

U-Haul has also made 43 self-storage facilities across Florida available to offer free assistance.

The free month of self-storage services is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them (listed alphabetically by city):

SOUTH CAROLINA

U-Haul at Knox Abbott

901 Knox Abbott Drive

Cayce, SC 29033

(803) 791-5992

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wambaw Creek

2076 Wambaw Creek Road

Charleston, SC 29492

(843) 884-4688

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes

125 Decker Park Road

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beltline

2826 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

(803) 807-2534

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road

1003 Zimalcrest Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dentsville

7325 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 636-2652

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood

1037 Elmwood Ave.

Columbia, SC 29201

(803) 256-2499

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson

5604 Forest Drive

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 787-5154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26

3754 Fernandina Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-4414

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill

1117 Sparkleberry Lane Extension

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 766-7417

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley

8400 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 736-8582

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Two Notch Road

2339 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

(803) 256-7397

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Florence

2020 W. Evans St.

Florence, SC 29501

(843) 662-4935

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood

254 Bypass 72 NW

Greenwood, SC 29649

(864) 538-4472

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cayce

1500 Charleston Hwy.

West Columbia, SC 29169

(803) 926-5252

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia

400 Orchard Drive

West Columbia, SC 29170

(803) 796-3724

GEORGIA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 520

3455 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 733-3252

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Augusta West

3515 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 447-5225

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad St.

1589 Broad St.

Augusta, GA 30904

(706) 722-4396

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gordon Hwy.

1647 Gordon Hwy.

Augusta, GA 30906

(706) 434-8798

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro

3363 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 738-6463

U-Box Storage of Savannah

3488 Ogeechee Road

Savannah, GA 31405

(912) 233-9912

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

