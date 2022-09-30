Men's Innerwear Brand DAVID ARCHY Presents Fall/Winter 2022 Loungewear Collections

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's innerwear brand DAVID ARCHY has introduced its Fall/Winter 2022 collection of loungewear. The collection places comfort and style at the center of each item to provide outfits that can be worn both at home and while out and about. DAVID ARCHY aims to create a relaxing wearing experience for more people by incorporating high-quality materials and detail-oriented design.

"This collection is designed to provide every gentleman with comfort wear for home and beyond the home. We want them to feel at ease walking through their neighborhood just as they do at home. So, in addition to striving for superior comfort with high-quality materials, we have also placed a high value on design. Comfort and decency, we compromise on neither of them," said Jimmy Xu, Design Director of DAVID ARCHY.

Turning bedtime into a wonderful time

The collection could be considered an option for premium cotton sleepwear. Take the DAVID ARCHY Men's Cotton Sleepwear for example, it uses a fine natural cotton fabric with a medium thickness and provides a delightful level of warmth and softness. The pure cotton material also guarantees breathability and keeps the wearers comfortable while they sleep. The use of a high elastic decompression belt and adjustable tying rope allows the collection to easily adapt to a variety of body types without feeling restricted, keeping things relaxed and making bedtime a wonderful time.

DAVID ARCHY Men's Cotton Sleepwear (PRNewswire)

Unlock the comfort from inside to outside the house

The collection distinguishes itself from the conventional pajama in a small way with its straightforward but not ordinary design, allowing a gentleman to enjoy the same comfort outside his house and still remain decent. It adopts a classic flat collar and deftly makes use of color collision to create a chic look. The DAVID ARCHY Men's Cotton Raglan Sleepwear from the collection, thanks to its overall simple but stylish design, could also be worn casually out, such as when walking the dog after dinner.

For the DAVID ARCHY Men's Scuba Knit Cozy Pajamas, DAVID ARCHY adopts air-layer techniques that come with a three-layers fabric structure and can trap warm air within the garment. In addition, the soft and crease-resistant fabric makes it very easy to take care of, whilst the sweatshirt design makes it versatile enough to go beyond a home wardrobe and seamlessly transcends into casual wear that people can do for informal events and outings, such as brunch or a day out shopping.

As Amazon plans to add a second Prime Day event in the coming October, DAVID ARCHY will participate in the event with this Fall/Winter 2022 collection of loungewear, as well as a selection of its other popular products. More well-designed products that cover all the essentials and keep customers feeling comfortable are also available on DAVID ARCHY's Amazon store.

About DAVID ARCHY

Founded in 2012, DAVID ARCHY is a men's innerwear brand dedicated to first-class craftsmanship and premium quality in creating men's underwear and comfort wear that combines minimalist styles with supreme comfort. Driven by its vision to deliver an unparalleled wearing experience, the brand attaches great importance to detail and materials, developing innovative designs with superior fit and quality that meet the diverse needs of its customers. DAVID ARCHY's product categories span underwear, undershirt, sleepwear, thermal, robe, and socks.

