Taiwanese Trust Garden Leaders in Neutral and Alkaline Beverages Receive FDA Approval to Enter US Market

CHIAYI, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Garden Leader International Business Co., Ltd.'s (TGL) latest FDA approval gives the company's aseptic PET neutral and alkaline beverages the green light for import into the US.

With this news, TGL is going a step beyond by also applying for the FDA SID product number that would allow its customers' products to be distributed within the US. This service is also available to customers that desire to work with TGL in an ODM capacity. The latest batch of FDA SID beverages(bubble tea drinks) arrived the US and enter the market on April, 2022.

TGL was established in 2008 in Chiayi City, Taiwan, and has since developed into a highly proficient beverage manufacturer in Asia. Apart from its brand of drinks, the company manufactures other highly differentiated and beverages for its OEM customers. Customers only need to provide their drink formulations, which TGL follows accordingly to meet their unique needs. ODM customers also need to provide their target drink samples, and TGL will develop one exclusive formula for ODM customers in the USA market.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) drinks are produced using aseptic PET technology. It involves filling the beverage into PET bottles at 25 degrees Celsius shortly after exposure to high sterilizing temperatures. As the exposure is done briefly, this method preserves the raw nutrients more efficiently while ensuring the fresh taste of the drink.

Recycling leadership to meet the highest standards

In order to be approved for food contact, recycled plastics such as PET must meet increasingly stringent quality criteria that lead to more demanding recycling processes. At the same time, the demand for high-quality PET recyclates is increasing because legal requirements and voluntary commitments of leading brand manufacturers demand a higher use of recyclates in the end products.

"Due to the rigorous demands of PET drink production, the number of sterile PET neutral or alkaline beverages supplier remain very less", says Peter Lu, CEO of TGL. "We believe this is where we can make a difference."

The founder of TGL devoted over two decades to aseptic bottle technology knowing the benefits beverages prepared with aseptic management are nutritionally better preserved and more conducive to human health. He recognized that despite the huge undertaking of producing hospital-grade sterile beverages, it is a responsibility the company owes to its customers.

Award winning quality drinks

The company's highlight products include green tea, oolong tea, lemon black tea, and tomato juice which were sold in Japan's TRIAL supermarket chain from 2011 to 2015, with an annual transaction volume of about 450 40-foot containers. In 2014, its burdock tea was awarded the Monde Selection Gold Quality Award. Monde Selection awards quality labels to products that are outstanding in terms of the various evaluation criteria. The final result is calculated on the basis of the average points given by the different Monde Selection jury members. The gold award is conferred to products that achieve a final result between 80 to 89%. This year, TGL has manufactured one series of ready-to-drink glass bottle bubble tea and delivered them to the US market.

For more information, please visit https://tglcom.en.taiwantrade.com/.

About TGL International Business Co., Ltd.

TGL is a professional beverage processing management company that maintains many strategic alliances with Taiwanese medical suppliers. The company cooperates with certified first-line manufacturers in Taiwan. Because it remains up to date on the advantages of each manufacturer in the country, TGL is able to recommend the most suitable one to customers according to their needs. TGL handles the processing, quality assurance, shipping and other details of raw materials so that its customers can focus on marketing and sales. The company runs on the basis of ensuring "Made in Taiwan" signals products of stable quality. TGL integrates the excellence of "Made in Taiwan" to be able to offer its customers only the best products.

