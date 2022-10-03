Janey Whiteside Appointed CEO of Consello Business Development

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, a specialized investing and financial services advisory platform, today announced the appointment of former Walmart senior executive, Janey Whiteside, as CEO of the company's Business Development division.

The Consello Group (PRNewswire)

Ms. Whiteside has extensive global expertise across a range of commercial, marketing and digital commerce disciplines, having also spent more than two decades in various senior leadership positions at American Express.

She will work alongside Consello Partner and Business Development Chair, Mindy Grossman, the former CEO of WW International.

"Janey is a proven leader with extensive experience growing and transforming some of the world's most iconic products and brands," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group. "Mindy and Janey's combined talents and experience will supercharge our company's ability to deliver world class, commercial solutions to our clients and to their customers and stakeholders. They have decades of combined experience helping to catalyze top line growth levers and profitability drivers for companies. We are delighted to welcome Janey to Consello's growing leadership roster of truly world class talent."

Prior to joining Consello, Ms. Whiteside served as Walmart's Executive Vice President and first Chief Customer Officer, leading Walmart's transformation of customer-centric services and solutions.

Ms. Whiteside was at the helm of Walmart's newest, highest growth areas, including being the architect of Walmart+, its first ever membership program, and Walmart Connect, its retail media business and a new advertising platform.

Prior to Walmart, Janey spent over 20 years at American Express in senior business development, marketing and operating roles across various customer segments.

Consello Business Development is a revenue acceleration platform designed to execute on growth and profitability objectives for clients across multiple industries. The Consello approach is to integrate people and technology to expedite outcomes. Our dedicated team helps companies win more business through our deep relationships and unique service offerings.

About Consello

The Consello Group is a specialized financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello, we advise clients for leadership, we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries through one integrated platform. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital currency advisory business to help companies evolve. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory, Business Development, Investing and Digital Currency Advisory. For more information visit www.consello.com.

Contact: info@consello.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consello