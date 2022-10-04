Playtika Provides Update on Shares Tendered to Date in its Tender Offer for its Common Stock

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) ("Playtika"), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today provided an update on the number of shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, "Shares") tendered to date in its previously announced tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 Shares at a price of $11.58 per Share.

Playtika has conducted the tender offer in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, dated August 29, 2022, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

As of 4:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Monday, October 3, 2022, the depositary for the tender offer has reported to Playtika that approximately 245,893,452 Shares had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City Time, on Monday, October 3, 2022, unless the tender offer is extended or terminated. Playtika has not and will not accept any tendered Shares for payment until after the tender offer expires.

The tender offer is not conditioned on a minimum number of Shares being tendered. The tender offer is subject to certain terms and conditions, including that it may be amended or terminated by Playtika under certain circumstances, which are described in detail in the offer to purchase. Specific instructions and a complete explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, which have been mailed to stockholders of record.

As previously announced, in connection with the commencement of the tender offer, Playtika's controlling stockholder group, Playtika Holding UK II Limited, Alpha Frontier Limited, Shanghai Cibi Business Information Consultancy Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jukun Network Technology Co., Ltd., Giant Network Group Co., Ltd., Giant Investment Co., Ltd., Yuzhu Shi, Hazlet Global Limited, Equal Sino Limited and Jing Shi (collectively, the "Giant/Alpha Group") entered into that certain Tender Agreement, dated as of August 26, 2022 (the "Tender Agreement") with Playtika, which requires, among other things, that the Giant/Alpha Group tender at least 211,711,155 Shares in the tender offer and not withdraw such Shares except as permitted under the terms of the Tender Agreement, including the right to withdraw such number of Shares as may be necessary (1) to result in tendering such Shares as will result in $323 million in gross proceeds payable to the Giant/Alpha Group, and (2) to maintain an ownership of 51.7% on a fully diluted basis after the tender offer.

None of Playtika, the members of its Board of Directors (or any committee thereof), the information agent, the depositary or any of Playtika's other representatives or advisors for the tender offer or any representatives or advisors of any of the foregoing for the tender offer makes any recommendation as to whether or not any stockholder should participate in the tender offer.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the information agent for the tender offer and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is serving as the depositary. For all questions relating to the tender offer, please contact the information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. at playtika@dfking.com or call toll-free at (877) 871-1741.

About Playtika

Playtika is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

