ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE COMPLETES INITIAL EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF THE NEXT-GENERATION EVERSENSE E3 CONTUINOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, announces that it has successfully completed the initial European launch of the next-generation Eversense® E3 CGM System. The unique benefits of this fully-implantable, long-term CGM system are now available to people with diabetes in all launch markets across Europe, as planned.



Following the successful US launch in April 2022, the Eversense E3 CGM System has been undergoing a phased roll-out across Europe since August, in line with timings announced with the CE Mark approval in June. The system is now available in Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Andorra.

Developed by Senseonics Holdings, Inc., the Eversense E3 CGM System was designed to build on the benefits of the previously available Eversense® XL CGM System but with further improvements to enhance user experience. These improvements include reduced frequency of calibration, enhanced sensor survivability and non-adjunctive use – allowing people to make treatment decisions without confirmation of glucose levels through a fingerstick test. The next-generation system offers people with diabetes:

A long-term CGM option, with up to 6-month sensor wear duration and essentially two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year

Exceptional accuracy, with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.5%* demonstrated in the PROMISE Study 1 for the duration of sensor wear

An ability to make treatment decisions without fingerstick testing, due to non-adjunctive label

Fewer calibrations, with primarily one calibration required per day after three weeks of use 1

A fully implantable fluorescence-based sensor, with a removable smart transmitter** that provides discreet on-body vibratory alerts and transmits data to a mobile app

An innovative design modification to enhance sensor survivability up to 6 months

Torstein Myhre, Region Head of Europe at Ascensia Diabetes Care, commented: "We are proud to have successfully brought the Eversense E3 to Europe, where we believe it can make a big difference in the lives of people with diabetes. The Eversense E3 CGM System makes managing diabetes easier, offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility alongside exceptional accuracy. With a six-month sensor lifespan, the system frees patients from frequent sensor insertions, and its other features have been specifically designed to address improvements desired by the diabetes community. We are looking forward to bringing these benefits to more people than ever."

People with diabetes and healthcare providers interested in learning more about Eversense E3 can find out more at www.ascensia.com/eversense.

* Overall MARD evaluated vs YSI for glucose between 40-400mg/dl

** There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed.

[1] Garg S. et al. Evaluation of Accuracy and Safety of the Next-Generation Up to 180-Day Long-Term Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System: The PROMISE Study. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2021; 24(2): 1-9.DOI: 10.1089/dia.2021.0182

