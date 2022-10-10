The Opus Group Announces Leadership Changes

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Opus Group , a global agency network, is excited to announce the promotion of Dena Lowery to President of Opus Agency . Over a career spanning more than 26 years with Opus Agency, Lowery has been a leader in global experience and event operations. Her ability to build high-performing teams has contributed to Opus Agency's rapid and steady growth over the past two decades. Dena began her career at Opus Agency in 1996 as an event manager and, most recently, has been overseeing event operations, registration, attendee management, and the international capabilities of Opus Agency.

Dena Lowery - New President of Opus Agency (PRNewswire)

"Dena is unparalleled in her ability to build trust with our teams, our partners, and our clients. It comes from her integrity, her knowledge and experience, and her commitment to excellence," said Mitch Barns, CEO of The Opus Group. "We are thrilled to have Dena as President of Opus Agency."

Kim Kopetz, previously President of Opus Agency, will now serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of The Opus Group, overseeing day-to-day operations across the collective's brands. In addition to Lowery, Raymond Brown, COO of MAS, and Braughnwynn "Bibi" Brown, COO of TENCUE, will have a reporting line into Kopetz.

"The past few years have been a pivotal time for all of our agencies, with each evolving with their clients and teams to thrive in a post-pandemic world," says Kopetz. "I am very excited for what the future holds for The Opus Group and look forward to doing my part to ensure the continued success and growth of our people, our agencies, and our company."

About The Opus Group

The Opus Group is a purpose-built network with a shared mission: creating experiences that drive action for the world's most influential brands. Across three industry-renowned, highly-awarded agencies, Opus Agency , MAS , and TENCUE, The Opus Group is a trusted partner for over 70 global companies, including many of the world's most influential brands. To see the results our teams are driving for Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and many other global leaders, visit theopusgroup.com .

Media contact: Kate Romano, media.relations@opusagency.com

The Opus Group - Logo (PRNewswire)

Opus Agency logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Opus Group