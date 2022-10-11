Anne Mahlum Raises $5M to Launch New Fitness and Wellness Company, Signs First Lease

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Mahlum, Founder of Solidcore and Back on My Feet, has raised $5M for her new fitness and wellness venture called Ambition, which will open in February 2023. She has signed her first-5,800-square foot lease at 220 5th Avenue with three more locations currently in lease negotiations, one in Brooklyn and two more in Manhattan. The experiential concept will offer four different types of fitness classes and host events in their spaces centered on how to help their members optimize their overall wellness.

"We feel there is a need in the market right now for a new premium brand to offer multiple fitness modalities under one roof and to provide sophisticated programming and educational tools on how to be your most optimized self to achieve all your goals," said Mahlum.

Ambition's team is highly experienced in the fitness industry. Jo Gomez will be the company's Head of Product. She was Solidcore's Director of Training from 2015 to 2019 and most recently served as Director of Trainer Operations for Beachbody's virtual platform, Openfit. Meagan Robar will be Ambition's Head of Experience. She also spent time at Solidcore and has years of experience with some of the largest luxury brands in the industry, including Lululemon, Equinox, and Disney. Jayson Siano, Founder and CEO of Sabre Real Estate, is the Lead Development Advisor for the company and Stephanie Finigan serves as Chief of Staff.

"Ambition's four concepts will work together to deliver workouts focused on strength and endurance, cardiovascular conditioning, flexibility and mobility, and mental toughness," said Gomez. "Each class will be taught by a highly knowledgeable and educated coach who will push you at your own level while also facilitating a team environment."

Mahlum started Solidcore in late 2013 and grew it to 75 studios under her leadership. In April 2021, she raised another $50M for the business and promoted Bryan Myers to CEO. Mahlum currently serves as Executive Chairwoman of the company and continues to be the controlling owner. Solidcore currently has 88 studios across 27 states.

"After watching Anne build a business, a brand, and such a strong community through Solidcore, I wanted to be a part of the next chapter," said Nolen Young, an investor and the Founder of AXLE. "I haven't met anyone else in the fitness space that is able to execute a vision and pivot quickly while building a community around her."

Mahlum is also the Founder of Back on My Feet, a national nonprofit she created in 2007 to help those experiencing homelessness find more self-sufficiency in their lives by first engaging them in running. The organization has helped more than 7,500 formerly homeless individuals find employment.

"I'm a serial entrepreneur," said Mahlum. "I love creating and scaling businesses that make a positive impact on people's lives, and Ambition will be no different.

