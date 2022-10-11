Dominion Energy Announces $1.2 Million in Nonprofit Grants to Serve Critical Community Needs

Philanthropic grants awarded to 185 organizations across eight states

Nearly $450,000 donated to 68 organizations in Virginia

Grants focus on food security, housing and health care in Dominion Energy service areas

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.2 million in philanthropic grants to 185 nonprofit organizations across eight states, including nearly $450,000 for 68 organizations in Virginia. The grants will support essential human services, including housing, health care and food security. This is the seventh year the company has donated more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.

"There are no more basic human needs than access to food, shelter and medical care," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're very grateful for the organizations in our communities that are helping to meet these basic needs. We're proud to support them and the positive impact they're having on people's lives."

Grant applications were open to eligible organizations in states across Dominion Energy's footprint. A few examples of this year's Virginia grant recipients include:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ( Verona, Virginia ) to help provide more than 1 million pounds of food to 37,000 people in the Blue Ridge region.

PathForward ( Arlington, Virginia ) to build the capacity of its Mobile Medical Program which provides healthcare equity and access to unsheltered individuals in Arlington .

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging ( Farmville, Virginia ) that will support senior citizen services and medical care transportation needs for more residents in Cumberland , Nottoway , Amelia , Prince Edward , Charlotte , Buckingham and Lunenburg Counties.

Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless ( Portsmouth, Virginia ) that will provide temporary shelter for Portsmouth's homeless population, as well as other essential needs such as access to mail, restrooms, and physical and emotional support.

Rx Drug Access Partnership ( Richmond, Virginia ) that will help increase medication access and strengthen the health safety net for Virginians in need.

"Gifts like this help us continue our mission to ensure that everyone has enough to eat," said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. "It's only with the continued support of generous donors and loyal partners like Dominion Energy that we are able to serve our community through the Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantries."

"With support from Dominion Energy, we will be able to improve the health outlook and quality of life for our clients who are experiencing street homelessness in our community," said Betsy Frantz, President and CEO of PathForward. "We are incredibly appreciative of this generous support."

"Everyone in our community deserves access to safe shelter, showers and emotional support," said Darlene Washington, Executive Director for the Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless. "Dominion Energy's grant funding will allow us to continue delivering these vital services to those who depend on us the most."

For more information on Dominion Energy's charitable giving programs and a full list of recipients, visit Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

