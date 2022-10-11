Vyopta Healthcare and Life Science Subscriptions Increase by Nearly 500% Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

Vyopta supports many of the top global medical technology, health insurance, pharmaceutical, and telemedicine providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today shares a snapshot of its growth and momentum in healthcare. Vyopta helps companies and organizations in the healthcare and life science space improve collaboration of globally dispersed teams, efficiently manage large collaboration environments, optimize meeting room usage and costs, and ensure high quality telehealth encounters.

"Our mission is to help organizations around the world provide their employees and customers with the best user experience when using varied business communication and collaboration applications, technologies and varied user devices, wherever they are," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "It's an honor to help our clients optimize collaboration for life-saving telehealth services , medical and pharmaceutical innovations, and member support."

Unprecedented Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Growth

Vyopta now supports three of the top five U.S. health insurance companies (based on membership), three of the top ten medical technology companies worldwide, and three of the top fifteen pharmaceutical companies worldwide (based on revenue). Between January 2020 and September 2022, subscriptions purchased by Vyopta's healthcare customers rose by 490 percent.

"Our neurologists diagnose strokes via video in real time by watching eye and hand movement," said Brian Gunnell, a Technology Innovation Strategist and Senior UC Engineer. "Video and audio quality are critical to meeting our mission to provide care to the community."

Beyond Patient Encounters

While ensuring quality patient encounters is a priority in the telemedicine space, it's equally important for medical technology and medical administration organizations to streamline operations that directly impact their ability to innovate.

With Vyopta, Healthcare and Life Science organizations can:

Troubleshoot live meetings to determine root cause of issues, including video and voice

Achieve faster resolution times for identified issues

Optimize spaces for productivity and safe return to office

"As companies scaled their video offerings to patients and staff in response to the pandemic, our customers focused on driving high quality video performance by proactively monitoring, identifying, and resolving issues with Vyopta," said Ramirez. "We're proud to support those on the cutting edge of medical and pharmaceutical innovation as they continue to respond to unprecedented need for better collaboration."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

