The partnership will focus on increasing domestic users and establishing communities in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings' in the future

Along with fostering global talents by forming a team to participate in a competition that is taking place in Nov-Dec and opening GGA's Honor of Kings class

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports company Gen.G Esports announced that it has signed a partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports, in order to promote 'Honor of Kings' in the global market. Gen.G will build a team to participate in an international competition, and the two will cooperate in various ways in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings', which is expected in near future.

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent’s TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for ‘Honor of Kings’ (PRNewswire)

As a part of the partnership, Gen.G will take part as a guest team at the 2022 Honor of Kings International Champions (KIC), scheduled from November to December 2022. The competition will be held online in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, and Seoul, South Korea, with a total prize of USD 10 million. The Gen.G Honor of Kings team will play in the wild card selection before the finals schedule which will be held from December 3rd to December 30th. Additionally, Gen.G will open a GGA class to foster global talents for the game.

"It is an honor to partner with Tencent, China's largest IT company, and participate in the KIC competition," said Gen.G Esports CEO Arnold Hur. "As much as Honor of Kings is a very well known mobile game, we will make a greater effort to strengthen our domestic influence and build a community in Korea."

"The cooperation of global esports company Gen.G and 'Timi Esports' 'Honor of Kings' for global expansion is very meaningful. We look forward to working with Gen.G in various ways and gaining popularity in Korea," said TiMi Esports spokesperson.

Meanwhile, released in 2015, 'Honor of Kings' is the world's most played mobile MOBA with 100 million daily players. Thanks to this popularity, it was not only selected as the demonstration event at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games but also chosen as the official esports event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games along with 'League of Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' and 'Dota 2.'

