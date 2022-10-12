GloriFi™ Exceeds Market Expectations Within Four Days of Candace Owens' Launch of the Financial Disrupter

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, GloriFi Co-Founder Candace Owens challenged establishment tech and bank companies, catapulting financial industry disrupter GloriFi's financial lifestyle app to the eleventh most popular finance application in the Apple App Store within 24 hours.1

GloriFi™ is an unapologetically pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-capitalism technology company, offering best-in-class financial products empowering members to put their money where their values are and preserve the Country they believe in. Membership is free through the state-of-the-art financial lifestyle app offering personalized, aggregated content, market data and financial insights to help members make better decisions amidst a challenging economy. (PRNewswire)

GloriFi far surpassed its beta-testing goals signing up over 33,000 new members within the first 100 hours.

In her Instagram post, Candace encouraged her audience to open GloriFi accounts. "Thank God for GloriFi, the marketplace that is supporting this movement, offering a safe place for all freedom-loving Americans to land in challenging times."

Despite it being a busy Game Day Saturday night, over 20,000 people quickly followed GloriFi on Instagram,2 thousands of whom also joined the community on GloriFi's website, became new members on the app and opened accounts.

By mid-Tuesday, the tech company had far surpassed its beta testing goals, attracting almost 140,000 people to the company website, signing up 33,000 new members and opening over 5,000 new accounts, blowing past industry average conversion rates and the company's goals for their first 30 days in business within the first 100 hours.

The response was so overwhelming, GloriFi noted on their social media accounts Tuesday afternoon that they had maxed out the beta testing phase for two of their products, GloriFi Checking and Savings. The company reverted to a waitlist while they pivot to phase two of the banking product rollout.

"When I started GloriFi a year ago, no one believed we could actually acquire members and clients at the numbers and pace we modeled without a higher cost per acquisition strategy," added Toby Neugebauer, GloriFi Founder & CEO. "The last four days proved our thesis: hard-working people across this country want to do business with companies like GloriFi that share their values. We understand and genuinely value the 100+ mm strong community, and are building the marketplace to serve them."

GloriFi™ is an unapologetically pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-capitalism technology company, offering best-in-class financial products empowering members to put their money where their values are and preserve the Country they believe in. Membership is free through the state-of-the-art financial lifestyle app offering personalized, aggregated content, market data and financial insights to help members make better decisions amidst a challenging economy.

GloriFi announced on July 25, 2022, its plan to go public via a business combination with DHC Acquisition Corp. ("DHC"). Once the proposed transaction closes, the Company will potentially trade on the Nasdaq under the requested ticker symbol "GLRI".

The GloriFi™ website proudly displays GloriFi's pro-freedom, pro-family, pro-America, pro-capitalism values. The financial lifestyle app is available for download via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

