Scania appoints Gustaf Sundell as Head of Mobility Solutions and member of Scania Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustaf Sundell, currently Head of Strategy and Corporate Management at Scania, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Mobility Solutions. As from 1 November 2022, he will be part of Scania's Executive Board and report to Christian Levin, President and CEO Scania and TRATON GROUP.

"In his capacity as heading up the strategy department, Gustaf's contributions to making Scania equipped for an evolving eco-system have been great. With his leadership, commercial expertise and solid experience from Scania internationally, he has a good background to continue to develop the area of Mobility Solutions and secure a close connection to the other functions, as well and contribute to our executive management team," says Christian Levin.

Mobility Solutions, which includes the wholly-owned subsidiary LOTS Group, is a unit that was formed in the spring of 2021 with the purpose to capture market opportunities in the future transport ecosystem. The unit is driving the development of new business models outside the current core business, increasing Scania's role in the transportation and logistics value chain, as well as developing and commercializing the autonomous offering.

"Our industry is going through a major transformation driven by technology and demands from customers and society. Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system and by working closely with our customers, we have a good understanding of what is required. We need to strengthen our capabilities of handling business innovation outside our current core business in order to solve the complex challenges developing in our ecosystem and accelerate the shift together with our customers and partners. It is a very inspiring and important challenge that I am looking forward to address," says Gustaf Sundell.

Gustaf Sundell, born in 1982 has a Master of Science (MSc) in Industrial Engineering and Business Management from Linköping University. Gustaf, who started at Scania in 2008 has held several managerial roles within the company both in Sweden and abroad, including Managing Director of Scania Growth Capital, Managing Director of Scania Group Industrial Thailand, and Sales Director Trucks – Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Anna Carmo e Silva currently Senior Vice President Buses & Coaches at Scania CV AB will succeed Gustaf Sundell as Senior Vice President & Head of Strategy and Corporate Management as from November 1, 2022. In this role she will report to Christian Levin, President and CEO Scania and TRATON GROUP and be a strategic advisor to Scania's Executive Board.

