6th PGA National Day of HOPE Campaign Kicks Off in Support of Veterans and Active Duty Personnel

GOLFTEC returns with their annual Drive For HOPE campaign through Veterans Day

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA REACH has announced the official start of the PGA National Day of HOPE Campaign benefiting PGA HOPE (Helping our Patriots Everywhere) programs across the country. In its sixth year, PGA National Day of HOPE is a month-long campaign, running now through Veteran's Day (Nov. 11). This annual campaign celebrates our nation's heroes who protect our freedom, while raising awareness and support for PGA HOPE.

The PGA National Day of HOPE campaign runs through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022. (PRNewswire)

PGA HOPE is designed to introduce golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. PGA REACH and PGA HOPE aspire to create a physically and emotionally healthier Veteran community through a six- to eight-week curriculum led by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.

The PGA National Day of HOPE campaign launches in conjunction with the 2022 PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, which is held from Oct. 13-18. Through a longstanding partnership between PGA REACH and Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, 20 Veterans, all graduates of local PGA HOPE programs, will participate in an immersive, four-day event that includes advanced golf instruction and wellness training.

"The PGA National Day of HOPE campaign is a great example of the longstanding commitment PGA Professionals have made in serving our Veteran community," said PGA President Jim Richerson. "The launch of this annual initiative closely aligns with PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, which provides in-depth training from PGA Professionals for selected Veterans to take back to their communities, so they can help fellow Veterans utilize golf as a means of rehabilitation and fun."

This year, PGA of America Chief Membership Officer John Easterbrook Jr., PGA is serving as Campaign Chair for PGA National Day of HOPE.

"At the core of PGA HOPE is the Veteran; golf just happens to be a great vehicle to help the Veteran along his or her journey," says Easterbrook. "I'm so proud of our PGA Professionals across the country who have stepped up to lead a PGA HOPE program in their community. We are encouraging all supporters of the Veteran community to give with a purpose this Veteran's Day."

GOLFTEC—one of the nation's leading employers of PGA Professionals—returns as a partner to help galvanize support and awareness for PGA National Day of HOPE. In 2021, GOLFTEC conducted a DRIVE FOR HOPE campaign that donated $1 to PGA National Day of HOPE for every lesson given during the month of November. With those efforts, GOLFTEC and its team of over 500 PGA Professionals raised over $100,000.

"Our DRIVE FOR HOPE campaign is something we look forward to every year," says GOLFTEC CEO Joe Assell. "Through DRIVE FOR HOPE, we support the mission of PGA HOPE and celebrate our nation's heroes with every lesson we give."

In addition to corporate support, 33 PGA Sections representing over 40 states will offer online fundraising. In 2022, PGA National Day of HOPE is expected to raise over $200,000 for local PGA HOPE programs in all participating Sections. Serving 7,500 Veterans in 2022 and 30,000 annually by 2026, PGA HOPE is uniquely positioned to make a positive impact in Veteran communities across the U.S.

To learn more about PGA REACH and how you can support the 2022 National Day of HOPE Campaign, please visit the Official Fundraising Page .

