Adventures begin with Pixicade Pets!

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitOGenius Inc., a revolutionary award-winning edtech company, has just released an extraordinary and innovative creative kit! Pixicade Pets allows children to create virtual pets and their universe! Revolutionary technology allows one to design any kind of pet they can imagine, their homes, food and toys on paper and then interact with them on a mobile device. Pixicade Pets is a game changer, as every person who plays is rewarded for being nurturing, creative, artistic, and inventive. This award-winning pioneering virtual pet creation system provides an open ended and unique play experience powered by imagination!

It's easy to create a pet! Players first draw their creature and its egg. Next, they snap a picture of their work in the app, which comes alive on their device in seconds! Then, people play, care, and interact with their creations in the Pixicade Pets universe! Kids explore unique themed worlds and interact with amusements for their pet pals like slides, waterfalls, and bubble jets. Creators get to design their homes, decorate, and customize as they play. As children develop toys, accessories, & foods for their new friends while they explore, they get to play more! This friendly universe has numerous games in its arcade, including many from the Pixicade Mobile Game Maker arcade! Kids can play Pixicade games with their pets and other mini games! In Pixicade Pets, one can even virtually visit a friend's world!

"Pixicade Pets empowers players to design their dream pets and the world they live in, while teaching them responsibility for caring for pets," states Alysha Horstman, CCO, and co-founder of BitOGenius Inc., who is a visual arts teacher and Girl Scout Troop Leader. "It grows with kids as they become more skilled in the Pixicade Pets design process. The only limit is imagination in this wonderful world that combines physical and digital play patterns."

Each kit contains an easy to follow book that teaches how to draw pets, 2 QR codes to access the Pixicade Pets app, 8 vibrant, long-lasting washable markers, a Pixicade pencil, and 37 fun color stickers. This colossal kit retails for only $19.99 and is sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and online at Pixicade.com .

About BitOGenius™

Based in New York, BitOGenius, Inc. is becoming a global leader in EdTech and video game design. Pixicade is the trusted name in video game creation. Led by Martin and Alysha Horstman, the BitOGenius™ team is made up of educators, entrepreneurs, and tech experts who are passionate about gaming, technology, and education. As a pioneer in video game design, the team have won multiple awards for their groundbreaking games, DoodleMatic and Pixicade. BitOGenius™ aims to nurture the minds of tomorrow with magical moments today that are self-made.

