My Stealthy Freedom's Masih Alinejad Calls On President Biden To Extend Greater Support To Iranian Protesters

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, My Stealthy Freedom released a copy of an October 6, 2022 letter from Founder and CEO Masih Alinejad to President Joe Biden with appreciation for his statements of support for the Iranian people, as they continue to bravely protest the brutality of the Iranian regime and plea for further U.S. action to "reorient U.S. policy towards listening to the demands of the Iranian people, not their oppressive rulers." Alinejad makes clear that "it is well past time to isolate the Iranian regime, while empowering the Iranian people to fulfill their democratic aspirations."

The letter outlines 13 ways that the Biden Administration can help, including by halting nuclear negotiations, introducing human rights as a condition of the negotiations, working with the private sector to ensure the Iranian people's voices are not suppressed, pursuing multilateral sanctions against Iran's senior leadership for human rights abuses, as well as diplomatically isolating Tehran.

Alinejad, an Iranian American journalist and activist for women's rights in Iran, was forced to leave Iran in 2009. Since her arrival in the U.S., the regime has continuously tried to silence her voice through kidnapping and assassination attempts on American soil. In the face of these threats, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has affirmed the U.S. Government's strong continued support for Alinejad's work to advance universal human rights, particularly her tireless efforts on behalf of women, the Iranian people, and all those unjustly detained by the Iranian government. In August 2022, the White House affirmed that the U.S. stands with Alinejad and all those in Iran who demand equal rights and dignity.

ABOUT MY STEALTHY FREEDOM

My Stealthy Freedom is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to challenging the compulsory hijab laws of the Islamic Republic. Founded by Masih Alinejad in 2014, My Stealthy Freedom supports Iranian women's rights and promotes the cases of women who through acts of civil disobedience to fight discriminatory laws. My Stealthy Freedom informs and educates the public about discriminatory laws in Islamic Republic that punish women and strives to empower Iranians to resist and be a voice for the voiceless in Iran.

