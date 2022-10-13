Sycuan Wins Loosest Slots, Best Bingo, Best Casino Pool and More

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded Loosest Slots Casino and Best Bingo from the Southern California Gaming Guide and Best Casino Pool and Best Casino Restaurant from the San Diego Reader.

The San Diego Reader Best Of 2022 issue features more than 350 categories in a variety of industries. San Diegans vote for their favorite local businesses, places and people to select the winners in each category.

The Southern California Gaming Guide's annual Reader's Choice 2022 Best Casinos features the best casinos throughout Southern California. Since 2003, tens of thousands of readers submit online ballots, the votes are tallied and the winners are announced.

Additionally, Sycuan and Singing Hills Golf Resort recently took home 13 awards from this year's San Diego's Best 2022 Union-Tribune Readers Poll. The awards include Best San Diego Hotel, Best Staycation Location, Best Golf Course, Best Live Music Venue, Best Day Spa, Best Day Club / Pool Party and several others.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.sycuan.com

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

