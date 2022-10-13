Thrasio Reports Record-Breaking Brand Performance During Amazon's October Prime Early Access Sale

Top Thrasio Brands Have Their Best Day Ever

Early Gift Sales Are a Positive Indicator for the Holiday Shopping Season

WALPOLE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a market-leading next-generation global consumer goods company, saw many of its brands break records and have their best sales day yet during the 'bonus' October Prime event. Thrasio also had its best-ever October day yesterday and bigger overall sales than the last October Prime Day event in 2020.

"We were thrilled Amazon decided to run a second Prime event so we could offer early access to holiday deals for our customers," said CEO Greg Greeley. "It was a great way to kick off holiday shopping and start spreading cheer in October! We saw customers taking advantage of the event to grab top seasonal products and everyday items on their list. Quality items at great prices–exactly what Thrasio does best–will be the winners this holiday season and, judging by the number of products we're shipping out right now, that season has already started."

"Looking at our brand successes from this Prime event as a predictor, we expect affordable gifts to take the lead this season," confirmed Thrasio COO Stephanie Fox. "Glow City glow-in-the-dark balls were simultaneously the #1 best-selling basketball, football, and soccer ball on all of Amazon, our hover ball had its best day ever, and RAK Pro Tools saw sales 7x above their typical October day. We're getting a glimpse of the hot gifts this holiday season and they are fun, while practical and moderately priced."

The success seen by Thrasio's giftable brands was matched by record sales days for its beauty brands as customers took advantage of the Prime Early Access Sale to pick up a little something for themselves too:

Let Loose Moose 's Hover Soccer Ball enjoyed its best day ever with more than 10x the sales of the July Prime event and a 2,381% sales increase over a typical day. That's more than 8,000 happy kids this holiday season. Sounds like the perfect gift for that fan of the Champions League on Amazon Prime Video!

Dots for Spots , the pimple patch with nearly 20,000 5-star reviews and fashionista and celebrity fans in the UK, is officially a US darling too, closing its best sales day ever in the US.

Bold Uniq, the restorative hair product line for salon results at home, also had its best sales day ever.

Glow City Glow in the Dark sports accessories – Hot gift alert! Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football ( #TNF ) fans will be thrilled to receive the glow-in-the-dark football under the tree (unless they open it early to catch the season). During the sale Glow City held the #1 bestselling spot for basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls across all of Amazon at the same time, and the brand shattered its previous Prime Day record with sales 1,000% over the July event, for its best Prime Day ever. Hot gift alert! Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football () fans will be thrilled to receive the glow-in-the-dark football under the tree (unless they open it early to catch the season). During the sale Glow City held the #1 bestselling spot for basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls across all of Amazon at the same time, and the brand shattered its previous Prime Day record with sales 1,000% over the July event, for its best Prime Day ever.

Cloud Massage – the foot massager that is a perennial favorite holiday gift can take credit for more than 13,000 relaxed feet, representing 76x its daily average sales.

Evergreen Products Magical Flames , a popular stocking stuffer, had a massive day resulting in 136,440 hours of colorful dancing flames keeping customers warm this winter.

ChomChom – the hot pet hair roller grew its celebrity status with coverage on the front page of the Today Show's website , Buzzfeed , and the New York Times , landing it in the top Lightning Deals on Amazon and the #2 best-seller in pet supplies. – the hot pet hair roller grew its celebrity status with coverage on the, and the, landing it in the top Lightning Deals on Amazon and the #2 best-seller in pet supplies.

RAK Pro Tools saw Christmas come early. The unique, professional-grade tools spike like clockwork twice a year (pre-Father's Day and in December). During the Prime event, they sold at a clip 7x that of a typical October day.

"We view this Fall Prime event as a good indicator of online consumer spending for the holidays," says Brandon Hendrix, SVP Marketing. "It was a smart decision by Amazon to give customers early access to holiday deals as well as give Thrasio a peek into what to expect for the holiday season, and our team is working around the clock to prepare. Our decision-making is rooted in consumer data & intelligence, and everything we've been observing will help us to better understand our shoppers and continue to serve them exciting deals on the right assortment of products. Though shopping behavior and spending habits have been in question, our portfolio is seeing continued growth and we're expecting to have a successful Q4."

