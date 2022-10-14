Paycor Acquires Talenya to Extend Industry-leading Technology Platform with AI Recruiting

Machine learning simplifies hiring process for front-line leaders

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the acquisition of Talenya, a cutting-edge, AI-driven recruiting platform that automatically sources quality talent faster and at a significantly lower cost. Talenya's innovative platform will allow Paycor customers to reduce time to fill critical roles by sourcing both candidates that are actively looking to change jobs and passive candidates that are not actively seeking a new role. In addition, the award-winning AI recruiting platform will help companies executing against their DE&I strategy by placing an emphasis on diverse candidates that are often overlooked by traditional recruiting systems.

Paycor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paycor) (PRNewswire)

"Given the importance of recruiting and retaining top talent in this highly competitive labor market, Paycor is dedicated to giving leaders the technology and expertise they need to develop winning teams," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This AI-powered technology will enhance our industry-leading talent solution, making it even easier for frontline leaders to proactively find skilled and diverse talent quickly and cost effectively. We are excited to welcome Talenya to the Paycor family."

"Finding, interviewing, and hiring qualified candidates quickly is one of the biggest challenges facing our customers today," said Swati Garodia, Chief Strategy Officer of Paycor. "Talenya's virtual recruiter will enable our clients' front-line leaders to attract, assess, and hire top talent faster, so they can focus more time on leading, coaching and engaging their teams. AI recruiting is another strategic differentiation for our platform and another example of how Paycor continues to transform modern, cloud HCM."

"We are proud of what the Talenya team has accomplished in the last few years," said Gal Almog, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Talenya. "We are thrilled to join forces with Paycor, a leader in HCM, and help leaders find and hire the right talent in a more efficient way. Paycor, with its unique focus on frontline leaders, is the ideal partner to help us drive growth and scale."

Paycor expects to begin offering an integrated solution in the first quarter of 2023.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paycor