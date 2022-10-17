Aurora Announces Unprecedented Fall Product Release Across Adult-Use and Medical Markets

Aurora medical patients now have expanded access to company's full portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced a new and unprecedented fall lineup of cannabis products. New flower products include three unique and proprietary strains from Aurora's esteemed breeding program: Electric Honeydew, Ultra Grape Kush and Organic BC White Grape OG.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to introduce a significant number of innovative and exciting products this fall, which were developed from a deep understanding of consumer and patient interests and needs," says Lana Culley, Vice President of Product Development at Aurora Cannabis. "This extensive line up of flower innovation was made possible from Aurora's differentiated consumer preference mapping, which uniquely plots evolving cannabis preferences, and the leading work of R&D to develop a portfolio of products with the critical components necessary to compete – intense and exciting aromas, key visual and tactile attributes, and high-potency THC."

Aurora's best-in-class genetics breeding program, backed by extensive consumer research and development, was the catalyst for the company's most robust product release in over two years. Aurora continues to focus on expanding its premium product offerings, while developing unique cultivars and formats that appeal to a wide variety of consumer and patient tastes. In the last 16 months, Aurora has commercialized 12 original cultivars under its various consumer brands.

New products launching this fall include:

Drift:

Glitches – A first-of-its-kind high-potency chewable extract, delivering 10mg THC per piece. Available in two flavours: Pomegranate Berry (10 x 10mg) and Pineapple Coconut (5 x 10mg).

Ultra Grape Kush (3.5g flower) – A mix of MK Ultra and Elite Kush genetics, this proprietary indica cultivar delivers 20-26% THC and incredible grape and gas aromas.

San Rafael '71:

Electric Honeydew (3.5g flower) – A cross of Girl Scout Cookies and 91 Krypt Melon, Electric Honeydew is a proprietary hybrid cultivar with 24-30% THC, named for its nasal-tingling 'electric' gas, pine and melon aroma.

Buttered Toast (3.5g flower) - This sativa cultivar is named for its high potency, densely frosted buds. A true sativa cultivar, Buttered Toast has 23-29% THC and a doughy, creamy flavour profile.

Driftwood Diesel Shortcuts (3 x 0.35g infused pre-rolls) – A new format for this popular cultivar, a mix of GMO and Fuel, Driftwood Diesel Shortcuts are infused with milled live resin derived 'dirty diamonds' for added potency and flavour. Delivered in a reusable metal tin, these pre-rolls pack a punch with 27-32% THC, and were developed to ensure no clogging or extinguishing halfway through!

Live Resin Sour Mix Pack Gummies (4 x 2.5mg) – Made with Pink Kush live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis using Aurora's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction process. These indica gummies come in two flavours: Sour Peach and Sour Cherry.

Sourdough (3 x 0.5g pre-rolls) – A cross of Wedding Cake and Sour Diesel, Sourdough is an indica cultivar with 23-29% THC, delivering bready notes combined with sour for a truly unique aroma experience.

Farm Gas (3 x 0.5g pre-rolls) – A mix of GMO and Sour Diesel, Farm Gas is an indica cultivar with 22-28% THC and genuine gas and savoury garlic flavours.

Whistler Cannabis Co.:

Organic BC White Grape OG (3.5g flower) – A cross between Lemon OG and The White, this proprietary cultivar is grown in living soil with a small-batch approach. Delivering 24-30% THC and 4% terps, this strain yields complex aromas including sour grape, tropical fruit and diesel.

Daily Special:

Spicy Mango Chili Soft Chews (2 x 5mg) – Infused with high-quality CO2 resin derived from our most popular strains and evenly dosed for a consistent and reliable experience.

Pink Pepper OG – This spicy and floral indica cultivar delivers 20-26% THC and a pepper and spice flavour profile with notes of lavender and lemon. Available in 3.5g and 15g flower, pre-rolls (7 x 0.5g) and vapes (510 – 1g).

Nightmare Fuel – Derived from GMO and Fuel, Nightmare Fuel is an indica cultivar with 22-28% THC, which gives off a strong and distinct aroma of gas and chem, with earthy, nutty and musky notes. Available in 3.5g and 15g flower, pre-rolls (7 x 0.5g), and vapes (510 – 1g).

Starting this month, Aurora patients will have access to the largest-ever selection of products and formats on Aurora Medical. Alongside more than 60 new products on the channel will be Aurora's full portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands, including Being Quickstrips, Greybeard premium flower, a wider selection of pre-rolls, new concentrates such as hash and live resin diamonds and sauce, and a new offering of minor cannabinoid (CBN) oils.

The fall product release is set to roll out to patients on Aurora Medical starting in October, followed by availability in Canadian adult-use retailers, with select products available in certain regions.

About Aurora:

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to product innovation and new products to market, competitive advantages including breeding and genetics and consumer research, and the expected timing for the release of new products in the medical and recreational channels.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Drift Pomegranate Berry Glitches (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

San Rafael '71 Electric Honeydew (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

San Rafael '71 Buttered Toast (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

San Rafael '71 Driftwood Diesel Shortcuts (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

San Rafael '71 Live Resin Gummies Sour Mix Pack (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Drift Ultra Grape Kush (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Whistler Organic BC White Grape OG (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.